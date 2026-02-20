Preview: Phantoms vs. Hershey, Game 48

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







TONIGHT - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (21-22-4) look to get back on track as they open a two-game weekend series at the rival Hershey Bears (22-18-8) at Giant Center in Hershey. The sixth-place Phantoms are aiming to end a five-game losing skid while also hoping to gain ground on fourth-place Hershey who stands just four points ahead of Lehigh Valley in the Atlantic Division. The Phantoms are 3-2-2 against the Bears this season including wins in the last two encounters, both at PPL Center.

Today is Game 48 of the 2025-26 season and also Game 8 out of 10 in the season series against the Bears. There are 25 games to go in the final two months of the regular season before the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for tonight's game at www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST TIME - Stingy defense from the Syracuse Crunch, combined with timely goaltending by Ryan Fanti, proved too much for the Phantoms to overcome in a 3-1 decision on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center. Tucker Robertson (10th) broke Fanti's shutout bid in the third and gave the Phantoms a chance for a dramatic, late comeback. Brendan Furry (10th) scored against his former team for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Aleksei Kolosov (28/30) was especially strong between the pipes in keeping the Phantoms close as the Crunch outshot Lehigh Valley 31-19 including 12-2 in the first period. Dylan Duke (23rd) was on the receiving end of a lucky break for Syracuse to open the scoring with a shot by Ethan Gauthier on the power play clipping him on the pants leg on its way into the net.

BUMP IS BACK! - Last Saturday marked the return to the lineup of young prospect Alex Bump who had missed 16 of the previous 17 games due to injury as well as the previous 13 in a row. Since initially getting dinged up on December 19, Bump had played in just one game, on January 3 at Belleville.

"I'm just happy, honestly, to be back out there," Bump said. "It was getting frustrating in those last few weeks, but it feels good to be back out there trying to help."

Bump has scored 7-13-20 in 30 games in his first full rookie season. But the Prior Lake, Minnesota product also played for the Phantoms at the end of last season when he joined the club shortly after a Frozen Four appearance and NCAA Championship with Western Michigan.

GETTING A LOOK - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned goaltender Carson Bjarnason and defensemen Oliver Bonk and Hunter McDonald to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The three young prospects received the call to join the Flyers for practices this week while the NHL's Olympic Break is ongoing. Bjarnason and Bonk both enjoyed their first-ever NHL recalls. McDonald was called up to the Flyers for a second time but has yet to appear in a game. He was also with the Flyers from January 17-28. The opportunity to skate with the NHL players and coaches in Voorhees will be an invaluable midseason experience they can bring back with them to the Phantoms.

ROCKIN' ROBERTSON - Tucker Robertson (10-10-20) has enjoyed a resurgence in his career since arriving to the Phantoms. The energetic and versatile forward has also racked up three goals in the last four games including tallies in back-to-back contests last weekend. The Toronto native also has a pair of shorthanded goals this month. His recent surge of five goals in the last eight games began on January 24 with a two-goal performance against the Hershey Bears which he capped with a speedy rush down ice for an overtime winner. Robertson arrived on September 5 from the Seattle Kraken organization in a trade for J.R. Avon and his new environs and fresh start have provided a spark and resurgence in his career. Robertson's 10 goals this season equals his total number of lamplighters from his two previous seasons combined with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He's moved all around the lineup for Lehigh Valley. From fourth-line center to first-line winger or anywhere in between, head coach John Snowden has enjoyed the Swiss-Army Knife style flexibility the hard-nosed skater has consistently provided to the lineup.

UPCOMING MILESTONES -

- Anthony Richard, 198 pro assists

- Phil Tomasino, 199 pro points

- Max Guenette, 98 pro assists

THAT'S BEARY INTERESTING! - Hershey (22-18-8) has had an especially busy schedule upon the return from the AHL All-Star Break and went 2-2-0 in a four-game Canadian road swing that concluded on Wednesday afternoon in Toronto with a 3-2 win over the Marlies. The Bears were led by surging first-rounder Ivan Miroshnichenko (11-16-27) who struck for a pair. 19-year-old talent Ilya Protas (19-21-40) is second among AHL rookie scorers and second-rounder Andrew Cristal (9-28-37) is third. Protas has scored 3-5-8 against the Phantoms and Protas has 1-5-6 in the season series. Former Phantom Louie Belpedio (7-19-26) paces the blueliners. It has been a juggling act among the goaltenders with Garin Bjorkland, Mitch Gibson, and Clay Stevenson all receiving recalls at various times to the Washington Capitals. Clay Stevenson (12-6-3, 2.69, .909) has been holding down the fort for Derek King's crew. The Phantoms are 3-2-2 against their familiar I-78 foes and six of the seven contests have been decided by one goal while three of the matchups have gone to overtime or shootout. Lehigh Valley won the last two meetings including an Aleksei Kolosov 30-save shutout on December 31 and a 4-3 overtime win on Tucker Robertson's strike on January 24. Aleksei Kolosov is 2-1-1, 2.25, .927 against the Bears. These are Lehigh Valley's last visits to Chocolatetown this season. Hershey will travel to Allentown on March 21 for the finale of the season series.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Lane Pederson 16-15-31

Anthony Richard 13-14-27

Christian Kyrou 7-18-25

Tucker Robertson 10-10-20

Alex Bump 7-13-20

Hershey Scoring Leaders

Ilya Protas 19-21-40

Andrew Cristal 9-28-37

Ivan Miroshnichenko 11-17-28

Louie Belpedio 7-19-26

Brett Leason 9-15-24

Special Teams PP / PK

LV 18.0%, 20th / 75.7%, 32nd (PP vs. HER 3/19, 15.8%)

HER 18.2%, 18th / 81.3%, 15th (PP vs. LV 4/19, 21.1%)

SEASON SERIES vs. HERSHEY: (3-2-2)

10/24/25 Home W 5-4

10/25/25 Away SOL 3-4 (SO)

11/15/25 Home L 3-4

11/16/25 Away OTL 1-2 (OT)

12/7/25 Away L 2-3

12/31/25 Home W 3-0

1/24/26 Home W 4-3 (OT)

2/20/26 Away

2/21/26 Away

3/28/26 Home

LOOKING AHEAD - Lehigh Valley hits the road this upcoming weekend for a pair of rivalry showdowns at the Hershey Bears on Friday and Saturday. The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Wednesday, February 25 against the Providence Bruins before closing out the month with consecutive home tilts against the Hartford Wolf Pack on February 28 and March 1.







American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.