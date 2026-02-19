Bjarnason, Bonk, McDonald Returned to Phantoms

Published on February 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned goaltender Carson Bjarnason and defensemen Oliver Bonk and Hunter McDonald to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The three young prospects received the call to join the Flyers for practices this week while the NHL's Olympic Break is ongoing. Bjarnason and Bonk both enjoyed their first-ever NHL recalls. McDonald was called up to the Flyers for a second time but has yet to appear in a game. He was also with the Flyers from January 17-28. The opportunity to skate with the NHL players and coaches in Voorhees will be an invaluable midseason experience they can bring back with them to the Phantoms.

Bjarnason, 20, has gone 11-7-3, 3.08, .889 with the Phantoms in his professional rookie season. The Carberry, Manitoba native was a second-round selection of the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 6'3" netminder transitioned to the professional ranks with Lehigh Valley at the end of the 2024-25 campaign following four seasons at the junior level with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).

Bonk, 20, has been finding his stride since making his belated pro debut on December 6, 2025 following his recovery from an upper-body injury. The #22 overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft out of the London Knights (OHL) has scored two goals with four assists for six points with the Phantoms during his rookie season. The 6'2 ¬Â³ right-handed shooter won back-to-back OHL titles with London plus a Memorial Cup last year while also twice appearing with Team Canada at the 2024 and 2025 World Juniors.

McDonald, 23, is a 6'4 ¬Â³ righty shooter from Fairport, NY has played in 39 games with the Phantoms this season notching five assists. The Northeastern University product has played in 121 career games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring 4-22-26. McDonald was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2022.

Lehigh Valley hits the road this upcoming weekend for a pair of rivalry showdowns at the Hershey Bears on Friday and Saturday. The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Wednesday, February 25 against the Providence Bruins before closing out the month with consecutive home tilts against the Hartford Wolf Pack on February 28 and March 1.







American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.