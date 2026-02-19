Bjarnason, Bonk, McDonald Returned to Phantoms
Published on February 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned goaltender Carson Bjarnason and defensemen Oliver Bonk and Hunter McDonald to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The three young prospects received the call to join the Flyers for practices this week while the NHL's Olympic Break is ongoing. Bjarnason and Bonk both enjoyed their first-ever NHL recalls. McDonald was called up to the Flyers for a second time but has yet to appear in a game. He was also with the Flyers from January 17-28. The opportunity to skate with the NHL players and coaches in Voorhees will be an invaluable midseason experience they can bring back with them to the Phantoms.
Bjarnason, 20, has gone 11-7-3, 3.08, .889 with the Phantoms in his professional rookie season. The Carberry, Manitoba native was a second-round selection of the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 6'3" netminder transitioned to the professional ranks with Lehigh Valley at the end of the 2024-25 campaign following four seasons at the junior level with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).
Bonk, 20, has been finding his stride since making his belated pro debut on December 6, 2025 following his recovery from an upper-body injury. The #22 overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft out of the London Knights (OHL) has scored two goals with four assists for six points with the Phantoms during his rookie season. The 6'2 ¬Â³ right-handed shooter won back-to-back OHL titles with London plus a Memorial Cup last year while also twice appearing with Team Canada at the 2024 and 2025 World Juniors.
McDonald, 23, is a 6'4 ¬Â³ righty shooter from Fairport, NY has played in 39 games with the Phantoms this season notching five assists. The Northeastern University product has played in 121 career games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring 4-22-26. McDonald was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2022.
Lehigh Valley hits the road this upcoming weekend for a pair of rivalry showdowns at the Hershey Bears on Friday and Saturday. The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Wednesday, February 25 against the Providence Bruins before closing out the month with consecutive home tilts against the Hartford Wolf Pack on February 28 and March 1.
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Chris Harpur to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bjarnason, Bonk, McDonald Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 17 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Shut out 2-0 in Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Big Step Forward in Year Two Produces Increased Role, NHL Debut for Mikulas Hovorka - Charlotte Checkers
- Sheldon Dries, Dominik Shine Return to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Blank Wild 2-0 for Third Win in a Row - Chicago Wolves
- Dropkick Murphys Postgame Concert Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Prepare for Princess Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Sugarhill Gang and UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night Highlight Promotion-Packed Weekend of Monsters Hockey - Cleveland Monsters
- Sheldon Dries, Dominik Shine Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brossoit Leads Barracuda Past Gulls in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Late Carpenter Goal Captures Point for Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Earn Redemption against Abbotsford - Ontario Reign
- Comeback Condors Rally for 4-3 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Firebirds Defeated by Condors Comeback, 4-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Ads Get Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Erase 2-0 Deficit, But Fall to Checkers in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Poirier and Martino Help Stars to Shootout Win in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Shine Records Third-Straight Multi-Point Night in Win over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Rout T-Birds, 7-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Bjarnason, Bonk, McDonald Returned to Phantoms
- Phantoms Weekly
- Bonk and McDonald to Flyers
- Bjarnason Recalled to Flyers
- Syracuse Withstands Phantoms