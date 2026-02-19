Reign Earn Redemption against Abbotsford

The Ontario Reign (32-16-1-1) defeated the Abbotsford Canucks (18-27-3-3) Wednesday night by a final score of 4-2 in in front of 5,902 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will play in Tucson on Saturday at 6 p.m. PST.

Jack Millar scored his first professional goal while Nikit Alexandrov and Otto Salin also scored in a stretch of 5:21 in the third period taking a 3-0 lead. The Canucks scored in the final minute of the middle frame and then midway through the third period before Francesco Pinelli provided the insurance goal with an empty netter with 59 seconds to play as the Reign snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Reign outshot the Canucks 12-4 in the first period but neither team found the back of the net.

Ontario led 3-1 through 40 minutes of play cashing in three times in a span of 5:21 in the second period. Nikita Alexandrov (11th) started the scoring at 6:03 sending a wrist shot short side past the glove of Tolopilo from the top of the right circle with assists going to Samuel Bolduc and Glenn Gawdin. Then 2:50 later Jack Millar (1st) sent a shot from the top of the right circle into an empty net with Tolopilo out of position with helpers from Kenny Connors and Jared Wright. Otto Salin (3rd) stretched the lead to 3-0 at 11:24 firing a wrist shot from the top of the right circle over the glove of Tolopilo on assists from Wright and Hicketts. Ben Berard cut the deficit back down to a pair where he one-timed the puck into the top right corner at the top of the crease. Shots were 12-11 Canucks in the stanza.

Chase Stillman (1st) pulled Abbotsford within one at 10:07 making it a 3-2 game deflecting a shot through the high slot past Portillo. The Canucks pulled Tolopilo with about two minutes left in regulation and Francesco Pinelli (8th) provided the insurance goal making it 4-2 from Kirill Kirsanov with 59 seconds remaining.

Erik Portillo made 22 saves on 24 shots in the win while Nikita Tolopilo suffered the loss making 30 saves on 33 shots. The Reign went 0-for-2 on the power-play while the Canucks were 0-for-1.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Jack Millar, and Otto Salin.

Lord

On what went into changing the D pairs

Just chatted with Hajter. Little bit of balance in that, a little bit of a different look. Obviously, there's some matches, that's a big part of it when you're on home ice as well. So we thought we'd go into the game starting with it, and it looked good, pretty much throughout. So obviously Hajter stuck with it, and guys did a good job.

On Jack Millar scoring his first pro goal

I think I celebrated the hardest, it was awesome. That was a good sequence for the group, I think everyone was excited about how we were playing, and then to see him get his first like that. What can you say? Awesome guy, one of the hardest workers on the team, just total professional, goes about his business. Obviously, you see what he does from a competitive standpoint with the hitting, the shot block. He had two shot blocks in a row, which, you know, I might have been even more excited about, but yeah, just exactly what our organization is about is that guy.

Millar

On scoring his first AHL goal

It felt good to finally break through and get one. I mean, I know the staff and everyone does such a great job making me not worry about it and just playing my game. But over time, thoughts start to build up in your head, wondering if it's going to come. But you know, it felt good to get over with.

On how he's feeling 6 games in after injury

I'm happy. Things are feeling good. We got a couple back to backs, a road trip in there. Just keep building on what I've done well so far post injury. You know, it can't be perfect every night, you miss 31 games, things are gonna happen. Your body will get tired a little bit but I think I've responded well and kind of just lived in the moment.

Salin

On tonight's win

Obviously a big one. We didn't think we did do a great job in Abbotsford in those two games. But today was really a different, different kind of game from us. Think we worked harder, and that was just a big team win.

On playing with Hicketts

I like to play with him, he's a smaller D too, so I'll try to pick up things like retrieving pucks and how he plays. I think I've gotten a little bit better just by watching him and playing with him.







