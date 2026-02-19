Wolves Blank Wild 2-0 for Third Win in a Row
Published on February 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves kicked off a stretch of three games in three days by defeating the Iowa Wild 2-0 on Thursday at Allstate Arena.
Cayden Primeau's second shutout of the season, Viktor Neuchev's first goal with the Wolves, Charles Alexis Legault's return and Aleksi Heimosalmi's insurance marker propelled the Wolves to their third win in a row--all at home.
Chicago opened the scoring six minutes into the first frame when Neuchev scored his first goal since being acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes and then assigned to the Wolves on Jan. 24.
Alexis Legault, who was appearing in his first game with the Wolves since suffering an injury with the Hurricanes on Nov. 9, delivered the primary assist -- and first point of the season -- on Neuchev's tally.
Legault skated into a two-on-one rush from the right boards, slid a pass under the stick of the Wild defender that connected with Neuchev at the bottom of the left circle. The forward then snapped it past Wild goaltender William Rousseau.
Neuchev's seventh goal of the season was also assisted by Noah Philp, who recorded his first point with the Wolves after being assigned to the team on Jan. 29.
Heimosalmi added to the Wolves' lead late in the second period. After an offensive-zone faceoff win from Justin Robidas, defenseman Domenick Fensore corralled the puck at the right point, walked the blue line to his left and sent a pass to an open Heimosalmi. The blueliner skated into the right circle and ripped a wrister that fooled Rousseau to the blocker side.
Fensore and Robidas earned the assists on Heimosalmi's third marker of the season.
Primeau sparkled in goal for the Wolves, stopping 16 shots to capture the win while Rousseau (20 saves) suffered the loss for the Wild.
Chicago improved to 25-11-5-5 on the season while Iowa dropped to 13-29-4-1.
Up next: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Friday (6 p.m.).
