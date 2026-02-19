Late Carpenter Goal Captures Point for Gulls

San Diego Gulls News Release







Ryan Carpenter's game-tying goal with 4.5 seconds left in regulation helped the San Diego Gulls grab a Pacific Division standings point tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The San Jose Barracuda would go on to collect the extra point in a shootout to defeat San Diego 4-3. The Gulls have points in six of their last seven games and sit with a 22-15-6-4 record on the season.

Ryan Carpenter scored his 10th goal of the season and added his 17th assist for his third multi-point effort of the campaign. Carpenter now has 10-17' points on the year which ranks tied for fourth most on the team.

Roland McKeown opened the scoring for San Diego just 1:59 into the game with his fifth goal of the season. His 5-14=19 points lead all Gulls defensemen.

Justin Bailey netted his team-leading 17th goal of the season. Bailey has goals in back-to-back games and in three of his last four (3-1=4). His 17-11(points are tied for third most among Gulls skaters.

Sasha Pastujov collected his team-leading 24th assist of the season. His 10-24=34 points lead all Gulls skaters and now has 1-4=5 points over his four-game point streak.

Sam Colangelo, Nikita Nesterenko and Matthew Phillips each tallied an assist.

Calle Clang stopped 27-of-30 shots.

The Gulls will hit the road for a pair of games this weekend against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday (5 p.m. PST) and Sunday (2 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES 

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Captain Ryan Carpenter

On tying the game in the last five seconds

I think on the bench the guys believe. They scored that goal, I don't know how many minutes left for the second half of the third period. There's no quit in our group and I think we believe we had some good looks even before that puck went in. They made some good saves, and it was nice to tie it up. The second was probably disappointing for our team as a standpoint. Turned some more pucks over and didn't get to our forechecking game, our heavy game. You got to give them credit too they came out probably a little harder in the second period too. It's tough, it would have been nice to win that shootout, but that's how it goes. I'm sure we'll have film tomorrow and a good practice tomorrow before we head to Rockford.

On losing the lead tonight

I think we have to look in the mirror a little bit. When you take a lead on a team, they're going to come out a little bit harder, probably a little simpler, a little more direct. We have to find a way to match that intensity or keep that same intensity. We'll learn from it. I'm sure there's some film too. Matt [McIlvane] will show us tomorrow things that we can correct. But it's a bit of a mindset not to let a team back into the game in your home rink especially too. You have to give them some credit.

On heading to Rockford this weekend

That'll be nice. It'll be nice to play some cards on the plane and in the hotel and hopefully come away with four points. We're changing the scenery a little bit. Get on the flight and have a good practice tomorrow and make sure we're ready to go on Saturday.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On Ryan Carpenter's game-tying goal

He's our leader. He got things started for us on an entry. Made a great play to Roland [McKeown] who buries it and then he was hot on his face offs, so it was an easy switch to get him out there for the last little bit. Gets the job done for us in a big moment. He's our leader, and we can count on him to do those kind of things.

On giving up another multi-goal lead

The reality is that, as a team, we're not done developing. We're still learning lessons. And one of the lessons that we're learning is how to play with leads and being able to close out teams, close out games, not get off track, not get off task. And today, I felt like we lost our focus for a bit in the second period, and it let them right back into the game. And then it took us a big reset to have a five-on-three with some good attempts. Then you got to reset from that, and now you're in the locker room trying to get focused for the third period. The bottom line is that, in my opinion, we gave a point away in the second period.

On facing Rockford for the first time this season

It'll be exciting to get to know them. You look at their lineup, they've got weapons. They've got big time prospects and some older guys that can get things done. My mind says let's learn from this game. Let's make that the priority and just keep trying to keep getting better as a team.







