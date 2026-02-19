Iowa Shut out 2-0 in Chicago

Iowa Wild News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves shut out the Iowa Wild by a 2-0 score in a Thursday morning game at Allstate Arena.

Charles Alexis Legault set up Viktor Neuchev on a 2-on-1 to put the Wolves ahead 6:00 into the opening frame.

Chicago outshot Iowa 10-9 in the first period.

Aleksi Heimosalmi wired a shot from the top of the right circle off the far post and in at 17:38 of the second period to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead.

Cayden Primeau (16 saves) made four saves in the third period to earn the shutout. William Rousseau stopped 20 shots for Iowa.

Chicago outshot Iowa 22-20. The Wild went 0-for-5 on the man advantage and killed off all three Wolves power plays.

Iowa travels to Canada Life Centre to visit the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

