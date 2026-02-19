The Sugarhill Gang and UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night Highlight Promotion-Packed Weekend of Monsters Hockey

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters welcome the Toronto Marlies to Rocket Arena this weekend for Hip-Hop & Hockey: A Black Heritage Celebration on Friday, February 20, and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, February 21, with both puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 20 - Hip-Hop & Hockey: A Black Heritage Celebration

Friday marks the seventh annual Black Heritage Celebration hosted by the Cleveland Monsters, and this time honors the enduring impact of Black artists on Hip-Hop culture. Hip-Hop & Hockey will take fans on a musical journey through the decades, with iconic Hip-Hop eras woven into the in-arena experience throughout the game. The night will feature anthems and a rendition of Lift Every Voice & Sing performed by Euclid High School Varsity Chorale, tracks mixed by guest DJ Steph Floss and a Hip-Hop inspired performance by the Cavaliers' co-ed dance crew, the Wine and Goldies.

Following the game, The Sugarhill Gang will take the ice for a special post-game concert. Fans are encouraged to stay in their seats for a performance by the pioneering group widely credited with introducing Hip-Hop to a global audience. Formed in 1979, The Sugarhill Gang currently features Wonder Mike, Master Gee, Hendogg and DJ Dynasty and continues its tradition of creating an energetic, part-driven atmosphere.

This Friday and every Friday, fans will be treated to another 1-2-3 Friday presented by Coca-Cola and Labatt featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and additional select beer specials.

Saturday, February 21 - University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night

On Saturday night, the Monsters and University Hospitals will team up for the fourth University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night where the children who have become part of the UH Rainbow family and the hardworking staff at the hospital will be recognized.

On the ice, the Monsters will sport uniforms designed in part by youth receiving care at University Hospitals. Hats worn by the players during walk-ins will feature drawings created by patients and a Monsters logo recreation drawn by Armie Volkmer, a ten-year-old patient at UH Rainbow who will take part in the VIP Puck Drop with his nurse by his side. The patients whose work is featured on the Monsters uniforms will get to see their designs up close when they cheer the team onto the ice in Cave Crew. The jerseys, hats, and player locker room nameplates will be available to bid on via DASH from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 21 with proceeds benefiting UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

Fans will be treated to the thrilling return of the Diaper Derby during the first intermission as 10 infant athletes attempt to crawl their way to glory. The first to reach the finish line will take home the iconic title as well as a cash prize and the coveted Diaper Derby Trophy.

Center Ice, The Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will be supporting the cause with a replica jersey with a portion of the proceeds benefitting UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital that will be available in stores and online while supplies last.







