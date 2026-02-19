Poirier and Martino Help Stars to Shootout Win in Milwaukee

Texas Stars gather after a goal against the Milwaukee Admirals

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, pulled out a 4-3 win in a shootout on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Texas earned their first power play nine minutes into the opening frame and capitalized. Tristan Bertucci found Arttu Hyry at the goal line, who fed Matthew Seminoff in the slot. Seminoff snapped it home to open the scoring. This was the fourth time in the last five games the Stars have scored first.

Seminoff doubled the Stars lead on the man-advantage two minutes into the middle frame. Cameron Hughes skated behind Magnus Chrona's net and threaded a pass in front that Hyry couldn't handle, but Seminoff was there to bury it.

With eight minutes remaining in the second period, Cole O'Hara found the puck in the slot through a slew of skaters, and flicked a shot into the net to put the Admirals on the board.

In the first two minutes of the third period, Texas had trouble clearing their defensive zone. Reid Schaefer took advantage and found just enough room between the post and Remi Poirier to tie the game at 2-2. Josh Davies gave the Admirals their first lead of the game on a wrist shot from the right circle just 3:05 after Schaefer's marker.

Texas responded two minutes later during a four-on-four skate as Trey Taylor sprinted down the left wing and found room above the left shoulder of Chrona for the equalizer.

The rest of the third period went by without a goal, so the team's needed overtime. In the final minute of the extra session, Ryan Ufko was left all alone in the slot, but Poirier gloved his game-winning bid.

Without a goal during the five-minute overtime, the game went to a shootout. The breakaway relay went six rounds, where Ayrton Martino sealed the win for the Stars.

Poirier had 25 saves in the win, and stopped five of six in the shootout, while Chrona stopped 25 shots in the shootout loss.

The two teams will meet again Friday night at 7:00 p.m at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

