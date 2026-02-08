Stars Surge Past Moose for Seventh Straight Win

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Caeleb Garcia) Texas Stars' Curtis McKenzie and Michael Karow on game night(Texas Stars, Credit: Caeleb Garcia)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Manitoba Moose 4-3 Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in dramatic fashion, with three goals in the third period to complete their seventh victory in a row.

Texas opened the scoring 13:53 into the first period when Kole Lind tipped a feed from Tristan Bertucci past the glove side of Manitoba goaltender Thomas Milic.

After being kept off the scoresheet in the first, Brad Lambert fired a rebound past Remi Poirier eight minutes into the second period to tie the game. Mason Shaw put the Moose in the lead late in the middle frame when he scored from the left faceoff dot with 42 seconds left in the period.

Nine minutes into the third period Jack Becker sent the puck into an empty net make the game 2-2. Milic left his post to play the puck in the trapezoid and turned it over to Ayrton Martino in the corner. Martino sent the puck to Becker quickly for an open-net tap-in and the equalizer. Justin Ertel scored the go-ahead goal 1:43 later when he redirected a point shot from Vladislav Kolyachonok from between the face-off circles.

Michael Karow ripped a shot from the point for an insurance goal 16:10 into the final frame. The goal was Karow's 18^th point of the season, tying a career high. With two minutes left in regulation, Shaw scored his second of the night to bring the Moose within one with the extra attacker on.

Manitoba pulled Milic a second time, but could not complete the comeback. Texas has now won seven straight heading into the All-Star Break, their longest winning streak since December 2022.

Poirier earned the win, stopping 33 of 36. Milic gave up four goals on 20 shots in the loss.

After the All-Star Break, Texas will head to Michigan to face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday, Feb. 13 at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

