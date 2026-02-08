Foudy's Hat-Trick Leads Isles to 5-1 Victory over Phantoms
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Finishing its first half at Total Mortgage Arena, the Bridgeport Islanders took the ice with a chance to move within one point of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for fifth place in the Atlantic Division. Driven by a hat trick from Liam Foudy and seven Islanders recording points, Bridgeport defeated the Phantoms, 5-1.
The hat trick was Foudy's first as an Islander and first in the AHL since Jan. 30, 2024, as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals
Adam Beckman opened the scoring for Bridgeport 6:09 into the first period, as he retrieved Hunter Drew's rebound and found the back of the net for his team-leading 18th goal of the season. Foudy continued the scoring 12:50 into play, receiving Matthew Highmore's pass from behind the crease and beating Aleksei Kolosov top-shelf. The scoring continued at 15:56 as Matthew Maggio's shot from the slot beat Kolosov to give the Isles a 3-0 lead.
Lehigh Valley responded with 55.3 seconds remaining in the opening frame as Lane Pederson scored a power play goal.
After a scoreless second period, Foudy continued his recent surge with his second goal of the game, dragging through a Phantom defender and beating Kolosov for his 16th of the season 10:45 into the third.
The Islanders return from the All-Star break on Feb. 14 to square off against the Providence Bruins at 5 p.m. before heading to Providence on Sunday for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are available on https://www.bridgeportislanders.com/.
Notes
Maggio's multi-point game was his eighth of the season. The Islanders are 8-0-0-0 when their 23-year-old forward records multiple points in a game.
Beckman's goal gave him a five-game point streak against the Phantoms. The Islanders are 4-1-0-0 over that span, while Beckman has recorded nine points against Lehigh Valley this season (6-4-10).
Foudy's goals gave him a five-game point streak (5-3-8) against the Phantoms. He has recorded 15 points over his past 13 games, with the Islanders going 8-3-0-2 over that span. The Islanders are 2-0-0-1 when Foudy records a multi-goal game.
After a 15-game pointless drought, Drew has recorded 12 points (6-6-12) in his last 12 games.
Isaiah George's assist on Foudy's second goal gave him a new single-season high with 11 assists.
