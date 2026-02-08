Foudy's Hat-Trick Leads Isles to 5-1 Victory over Phantoms

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Finishing its first half at Total Mortgage Arena, the Bridgeport Islanders took the ice with a chance to move within one point of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for fifth place in the Atlantic Division. Driven by a hat trick from Liam Foudy and seven Islanders recording points, Bridgeport defeated the Phantoms, 5-1.

The hat trick was Foudy's first as an Islander and first in the AHL since Jan. 30, 2024, as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals

Adam Beckman opened the scoring for Bridgeport 6:09 into the first period, as he retrieved Hunter Drew's rebound and found the back of the net for his team-leading 18th goal of the season. Foudy continued the scoring 12:50 into play, receiving Matthew Highmore's pass from behind the crease and beating Aleksei Kolosov top-shelf. The scoring continued at 15:56 as Matthew Maggio's shot from the slot beat Kolosov to give the Isles a 3-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley responded with 55.3 seconds remaining in the opening frame as Lane Pederson scored a power play goal.

After a scoreless second period, Foudy continued his recent surge with his second goal of the game, dragging through a Phantom defender and beating Kolosov for his 16th of the season 10:45 into the third.

The Islanders return from the All-Star break on Feb. 14 to square off against the Providence Bruins at 5 p.m. before heading to Providence on Sunday for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are available on https://www.bridgeportislanders.com/.

Notes

Maggio's multi-point game was his eighth of the season. The Islanders are 8-0-0-0 when their 23-year-old forward records multiple points in a game.

Beckman's goal gave him a five-game point streak against the Phantoms. The Islanders are 4-1-0-0 over that span, while Beckman has recorded nine points against Lehigh Valley this season (6-4-10).

Foudy's goals gave him a five-game point streak (5-3-8) against the Phantoms. He has recorded 15 points over his past 13 games, with the Islanders going 8-3-0-2 over that span. The Islanders are 2-0-0-1 when Foudy records a multi-goal game.

After a 15-game pointless drought, Drew has recorded 12 points (6-6-12) in his last 12 games.

Isaiah George's assist on Foudy's second goal gave him a new single-season high with 11 assists.







American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.