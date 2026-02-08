Hayes Hat Trick Lifts Penguins over Bears in OT, 4-3

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Avery Hayes led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 4-3 overtime win against the Hershey Bears on Saturday night at Giant Center.

Forty-eight hours after scoring twice in his first NHL game, Hayes returned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (32-12-2-2) and scored the first hat trick of his professional career. Hayes completed his hat trick with the game-winner in OT, which ran the Penguins' winning streak to five heading into the AHL All-Star Break.

On the power play from the start of sudden-death OT, Hayes delivered the dagger two minutes into the extra frame. Hayes' stick broke in half on his one-time release, but he still had enough muscle on his shot to find the back of the net and win the game with his team-leading 16th tally of the season.

Hayes also started the night's offense, converting on the Penguins' first power-play opportunity of the night. Rutger McGroarty roped a pass to the backdoor, and Hayes banked it through the five-hole of Bears goalie Garin Bjorklund 2:39 into the game.

Four minutes later, McGroarty and Hayes combined again while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was skating shorthanded. Hayes unleashed a sinister shot to the top corner for the first shorty of his career, extending the team's lead to two.

However, Ilya Protas whipped one in during the Bears' remaining time on the man advantage, bringing Hershey within one. Another power-play goal 72 seconds into the middle frame by Ivan Miroshnichenko evened the score at 2-2.

Melvin Fernström forked home his first AHL goal at 3:56 of the second period, but Alex Suzdalev equalized again 1:14 later.

The two rivals were held off the scoresheet for the last 34:50 of regulation, setting the stage for Hayes' overtime heroics.

Both McGroarty and Ville Koivunen posted two assists. Sergei Murashov earned the win with 20 saves. Bjorklund took the overtime loss, stopping 34 of 38 shots faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to action after the All-Star Break by hosting a date with the Syracuse Crunch on Valentine's Day, Saturday, Feb. 14. Puck drop for the Penguins and Crunch is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

