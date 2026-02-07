Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m.

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors play their final game before the AHL All-Star Break as they head to the Inland Empire for the sixth matchup in the season series with the Ontario Reign.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield led 1-0 after one, but the Reign would score the next three en route to a 4-3 victory last night. James Hamblin had a multi-point night as the Condors struck twice with the extra attacker.

HAMMER TIME

Hamblin had a goal and assist last night to move his total to 12 points (6g-6a) over his last 12 games.

THE PEDIGREE LINE

Howard-Hamblin-Hutson a.k.a The Pedrigree Line nearly brought the Condors back a night ago. Since being put together five games ago, the trio has accounted for 16 points (5g-11a). Hutson continues to lead all AHL rookies in scoring with 43 points (24g-19a) in 40 games.

UNGAR STRIKE

Connor Ungar is 8-1-0 on the season and makes his 10th start of the year tonight. He stopped 21 of 23 on Tuesday to knock off Calgary.

TIGHT AT THE TOP

Five teams in the Pacific (Colorado, Ontario, Bakersfield, San Jose, Coachella Valley) are better than .640 points percentage leading into the final night before the AHL All-Star break. Bakersfield is in third, five points back of tonight's opponent in first, with a game in hand.

6-on-5 SUCCESS

Bakersfield scored twice with the extra attacker last night. They have three extra attacker goals on the season against Ontario.

GET AHEAD

The Condors are an AHL-best +20 in first period goal differential.

THE MAJICIAN

Viljami Marjala leads the Condors with four goals in five games against Ontario. Overall, he has eight points (3g-5a) in his last eight games.

CAPTAIN CONDOR

Seth Griffith once again is near the top of the AHL in scoring and is currently tied for fourth with 44 points (14g-30a) on the season. He had an assist last night.

CALL THE KOPS

Luke Prokop scored his third goal of the season last night to give the Condors a 1-0 lead. It was his second straight game with a goal. He has two goals and an assist and is +3 in his last five games.

POWER DOWN

Bakersfield has the third best power play overall in the AHL (24.0%) and the best road power play (29.3%), but has been held in check with just three opportunities over the last three games.

TOP OFFENSES

The Condors (1st) and Reign (5th) both sit in the top-five in goals per game at 3.47 and 3.37 respectively.

REIGNY DAYS

Ontario won for the fourth time in five games in the series. Cole Guttman had a goal and assist and Erik Portillo won for the 11th time in his last 12 outings.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield returns from the all-star break on Friday for Country Night featuring In Kahootz & $3 Beer Friday against San Diego.

CONDORS @ REIGN

PUCK DROP: 6:00 p.m.

Toyota Arena; Ontario, Calif.

JERSEY AUCTION LAST CHANCE: The Condors remaining Oilers Night jerseys are available via online auction. Auction ends Monday evening. (Click here to place bids)

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night!







American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.