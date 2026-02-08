Moose Edged by Stars, 4-3
February 7, 2026
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (22-17-3-0) attempted a comeback on Saturday night, but came up short, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Texas Stars (22-19-3-1) at H-E-B Center. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Friday.
Manitoba doubled up the Stars on the shot clock, leading 16-8 through a period of play. However, Texas was the only side that managed to break the dam. Tristan Bertucci fired a pass to Kole Lind at the side of the net, and the forward needed to do little work, tapping it into the yawning cage to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Rémi Poirier was up to the task on all 16 shots he faced, sending the clubs to the locker room with the Stars holding a 1-0 lead.
The Moose continued to up the pressure in the middle 20, outshooting the Stars 11-4, pushing the game total to 27-12. Poirier held Manitoba goalless for nearly half the period, but Brad Lambert got the visitors on the board 8:01 into the frame. Lambert battled a loose puck into the net to tie the game at 1-1. Manitoba played much of the rest of the stanza on the front foot, and with 42 seconds left, Mason Shaw put his club up 2-1 with his 14th goal of the season, banking a shot off a defender in front. Thomas Milic stopped all four shots turned his way by Texas.
Texas pushed for an equalizer in the third period, and at 8:57, they got it. Ayrton Martino picked off a Milic pass and sent the puck to Jack Becker, who was waiting in front of the open goal, tying the game at 2-2. Justin Ertel deflected a point shot into the net 2:43 later, giving the Stars a 3-2 lead. At 16:10, they made it 4-2, courtesy of Michael Karow. Shaw trimmed the lead down to 4-3 with 1:59 left to play, but the Moose couldn't beat Poirier for a fourth time, and the Stars skated away with a 4-3 win.
Quotable
Moose forward Danny Zhilkin (click for full interview)
"I guess there are a couple of things you can take away and say they went well, but at the end of the day, we couldn't get the win. Just gotta regroup, enjoy the break and come back stronger."
Statbook
Mason Shaw extended his point streak to seven games (6G, 2A)
Shaw also recorded his 75th career goal
Brad Lambert has six points (3G, 3A) over his past seven games
Samuel Fagemo and Ville Heinola led the way with five shots on goal
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
