Five-Goal Second Period Propels Colorado to 6-2 Victory over Wolves

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO - Colorado scored five goals in the second period to defeat the Chicago Wolves 6-2 on Saturday, as 12 different Eagles finished the night with at least one point. Defenseman Wyatt Aamodt led the way with a goal and two assists, while fellow blueliner Jack Ahcan extended his point streak to five games with a three-assist performance. Goaltender Kyle Keyser improved his record to 8-1, making 19 saves on 21 shots.

The first period would see Colorado outshoot the Wolves 14-9, but neither side would find the back of the net, and the two teams left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Eagles would begin their second-period eruption when a power play allowed forward Alex Barre-Boulet to stuff home a loose puck in the crease, putting Colorado up 1-0 just 1:35 into the middle frame.

The lead would grow to 2-0 just 45 seconds later when forward Tye Felhaber buried a wrister from the slot on the rush.

Eagles forward Taylor Makar would add his name to the scoresheet when he fed home a rebound from the side of the crease, extending Colorado's advantage to 3-0 at the 6:26 mark.

Still building on the momentum, the Eagles would strike again on the power play when forward Danil Gushchin collected a rebound and lit the lamp, putting Colorado on top 4-0 with 6:53 remaining in the period.

The onslaught would continue when Aamodt buried a wrister from between the circles, pushing the Eagles lead to 5-0 at the 16:40 mark.

A Chicago power play would finally get the Wolves on the board, as forward Noel Gunler fielded a pass at the top of the crease before tucking the puck home, trimming the deficit to 5-1 with 1:04 left to play in the second stanza.

Still trailing 5-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Chicago would find the back of the net again when defenseman Juuso Valimaki sent a wrister from the left-wing circle past Keyser, cutting Colorado's advantage to 5-2 at the 7:12 mark.

Another Eagles power play would see Wolves goalie Amir Miftakhov turn the puck over onto the tape of forward Tristen Nielsen, as Nielsen would fire it home to round out the 6-2 score with 10:00 left to play in the game.

Keyser would add one more memorable moment to the night, as he shut down a penalty shot from Chicago forward Justin Robidas at the 15:04 mark of the final frame.

Colorado would finish the night going 3-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Miftakhov suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 33 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, February 14th at 6:00pm MT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.







