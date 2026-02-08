Five-Goal Second Period Propels Colorado to 6-2 Victory over Wolves
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO - Colorado scored five goals in the second period to defeat the Chicago Wolves 6-2 on Saturday, as 12 different Eagles finished the night with at least one point. Defenseman Wyatt Aamodt led the way with a goal and two assists, while fellow blueliner Jack Ahcan extended his point streak to five games with a three-assist performance. Goaltender Kyle Keyser improved his record to 8-1, making 19 saves on 21 shots.
The first period would see Colorado outshoot the Wolves 14-9, but neither side would find the back of the net, and the two teams left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.
The Eagles would begin their second-period eruption when a power play allowed forward Alex Barre-Boulet to stuff home a loose puck in the crease, putting Colorado up 1-0 just 1:35 into the middle frame.
The lead would grow to 2-0 just 45 seconds later when forward Tye Felhaber buried a wrister from the slot on the rush.
Eagles forward Taylor Makar would add his name to the scoresheet when he fed home a rebound from the side of the crease, extending Colorado's advantage to 3-0 at the 6:26 mark.
Still building on the momentum, the Eagles would strike again on the power play when forward Danil Gushchin collected a rebound and lit the lamp, putting Colorado on top 4-0 with 6:53 remaining in the period.
The onslaught would continue when Aamodt buried a wrister from between the circles, pushing the Eagles lead to 5-0 at the 16:40 mark.
A Chicago power play would finally get the Wolves on the board, as forward Noel Gunler fielded a pass at the top of the crease before tucking the puck home, trimming the deficit to 5-1 with 1:04 left to play in the second stanza.
Still trailing 5-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Chicago would find the back of the net again when defenseman Juuso Valimaki sent a wrister from the left-wing circle past Keyser, cutting Colorado's advantage to 5-2 at the 7:12 mark.
Another Eagles power play would see Wolves goalie Amir Miftakhov turn the puck over onto the tape of forward Tristen Nielsen, as Nielsen would fire it home to round out the 6-2 score with 10:00 left to play in the game.
Keyser would add one more memorable moment to the night, as he shut down a penalty shot from Chicago forward Justin Robidas at the 15:04 mark of the final frame.
Colorado would finish the night going 3-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Miftakhov suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 33 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, February 14th at 6:00pm MT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Nelson's Overtime Winner Seals Weekend Sweep of Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Edge Condors, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Nelson's Overtime Winner Seals Weekend Sweep of Silver Knights, 4-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Can't Hold Lead in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Complete Comeback, Sweep Wranglers with 6-5 OT Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Five-Goal Second Period Propels Colorado to 6-2 Victory over Wolves - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Drop 6-2 Decision to Eagles - Chicago Wolves
- Undermanned Barracuda Fall, 2-1, to Canucks - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Complete Comeback, Sweep Wranglers with 6-5 OT Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Edged by Stars, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Surge Past Moose for Seventh Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Bears Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Head into All-Star Break with 5-1 Win over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Hayes Hat Trick Lifts Penguins over Bears in OT, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cavallin, P-Bruins Top Wolf Pack in Shootout for 10th Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Take 5-2 Win over Checkers in Last Game Before All-Star Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Fall, 2-1, in Shootout to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators Trade Blows Early, Fall, 5-2, to Crunch - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Take Down Senators, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Downed by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Split Back to Back against the Barracuda with a 2-1 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Phantoms Tripped at Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Foudy's Hat-Trick Leads Isles to 5-1 Victory over Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Hold off Late Checkers Charge to Win 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Clipped 5-1 by Rochester on Star Wars Night - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Fall in Volatile Affair against Marlies - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall 4-1 in Final Meeting with Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Hartford Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Travis Dermott to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Preview: Phantoms at Bridgeport, Game 45 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- New York Rangers Reassign G Callum Tung to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Release Phil Waugh from Tryout Agrement - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Crush Canucks with Five-Goal Third - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Win Over Condors, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Five-Goal Second Period Propels Colorado to 6-2 Victory over Wolves
- Unger Sorum Nets OT Winner, as Chicago Tops Eagles, 5-4
- Colorado Storms Back to Defeat Roadrunners, 3-2, in OT
- Eagles Jump out Early to Knock off Tucson, 3-1
- Colorado Rides Power Play to 2-1 Victory over Firebirds