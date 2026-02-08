Ads Downed by IceHogs

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals outshot the Icehogs 28-19 but couldn't generate enough momentum to complete a comeback, falling 3-1 to Rockford on Saturday night at historic Panther Arena

The last time the Admirals and the IceHogs faced off, the game totaled 126 penalty minutes, and that trend continued with 110 penalty minutes in the first period alone, including a pair of fights just 22 seconds after puck drop.

Zach L'Heureux opened the scoring for Milwaukee after he collected a loose puck in the Ads zone and capitalized on the mistake by converting on a breakaway breaking and beating Rockford Goalie Drew Commesso five-hole.

Rockford responded late in the period, scoring back-to-back goals just 26 seconds apart to give them a 2-1 lead going into the second. Gavin Hayes picked up the first one at with 1:59 to go in the first and the was quickly followed by Kevin Lombari's tally at 18:27.

Halfway through the second period Nick Lardis snapped a quick shot passed Ads netminder Matt Murray to push Rockford's lead to 3-1.

The Ads pulled Murray with just over four minutes remaining in the third, in favor of an extra attacker, but could not find their groove to erase the two-goal deficit. Even after Joakim Kemell rang a shot off the post to try and spark a late rally.

With the AHL All-Star break coming up this week, Milwaukee will return to play at Rockford for back-to-back games next Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 14th and 15th. The Admirals come back to Panther Arena to host the Texas Stars Wednesday, Feb 18.







