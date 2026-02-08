Reign Edge Condors, 4-3
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (31-14-1-1) defeated the Bakersfield Condors (25-14-7-0) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in in front of 9,787 fans at Toyota Arena heading into the All-Star break first place in the Pacific Division. The Reign are next in action on Saturday, Feb. 14 in Abbotsford at 7 p.m. PST.
Koehn Ziemmer recorded his first professional hat-trick scoring the final three goals of the game with his first coming in early into the second period and his next two coming in his first two shifts of the third period. Ontario trailed 3-1 after the first as Cole Guttman scored on the power-play extending the Reign's power-play goal streak to 10 games on home ice.
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 1 1 2 4
BAK 3 0 0 3
Shots PP
ONT 31 1/6
BAK 21 0/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Koehn Ziemmer (ONT)
2. Cole Guttman (ONT)
3. James Hamblin (BAK)
W: Copley
L: Ungar
