Andre Lee Heads to AHL All-Star Classic

Published on February 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign collected a 4-3 win over Bakersfield on Sunday heading into the AHL All-Star break leading the Pacific Division with 64 points and a 31-14-1-1 record. They hold the second highest point total in the Western Conference and fourth in the entire league while their .681 winning percentage is third in the conference, fifth in the league.

They've scored 159 goals through 47 goals for an average of 3.38 goals for per game which sits fourth in the AHL as eight different skaters have already hit double digits in the goal column.

Forward Andre Lee, in his fourth professional season, has already set career highs in goals, points, and is one assist shy from a new best personal best. He leads the Reign with 18 goals and seven power-play scores having produced 32 points (18-14-32) in 40 contests while appearing in seven games with the Kings this year tallying two points (1-1-2).

Lee will head to the AHL All-Star Classic this week in Rockford, IL with the skills competition taking place on Tuesday Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. PST and the All-Star Challenge on Wednesday Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. PST. For broadcast details on both events click HERE.

Last week Reign play-by-play voice, Cam McGuire, and analyst Paige Capistran, spoke with Lee about being selected as an All-Star, his season so far, an

Finding out about being named to the AHL All-Star Classic.

Yeah, I got a text from Rich Seeley. We were playing in Vegas that night and I got back to the locker room after the game and opened my and I saw a text from Seals congratulating me that I had been named to the All-Star game. Obviously being up with the Kings at the time he said if I was still up, I wouldn't be able to go but if I was back with the Reign I'll be able to attend, and it will be a fun experience. The first person I reached out to letting them know about being named to the game was probably my fiancée, Olivia. She was at the game in Vegas so I told her when I saw her after. After that it was probably my mom which is cool because she lives in Minnesota which isn't too far from Rockford, so she is planning on coming down for the event. I didn't really have any plans during the break lined up was maybe thinking of going to Palm Springs with Martin Chromiak and Jakub Dvořák. Sammy Fagemo is going to be there, so we were all looking at a couple Airbnb's but never committed to anything as I was still trying to figure out where I was going to be.

What it means to be selected as an All-Star.

It means a lot and it's rewarding know all the hard work put in to be selected. I think for me it boosts my confidence a little but going out there and knowing that you're competing as an All-Star. All the hard work put in during the summer, throughout the years, it's a little ticket that paid of kind of thing.

Travel out to Rockford, Illinois.

We fly in on Monday so we will get there during the nighttime and then shuttle from Chicago to Rockford which is about 90 miles so once we get to Rockford, I'm sure we will go out for dinner. Then Tuesday is the skills competition and Wednesday is the game. On Thursday we'll head back to Chicago and I'll get to spend the day there with family and then on Friday I'll fly to Abbotsford since we play there Saturday night.

Competing in skills competition.

They had us fill out a form on which events we would prefer to do. My number one choice was the accuracy shooting and then after that my next selection was the three on o weave.

On his season so far.

I feel really good. I think if I look back on my previous years, I think I've taken steps every year to where I'm at right now. We have a great team with a great group of guys. The biggest thing is going out there and having fun which when you have a team like we do it's not hard. When I went home this summer, I think I really dialed in my play around the crease and I worked a lot around the net. It was one of those things being strong around the net and finding the loose pucks and kid of developing more of a finishing touch. I felt like last year and the year before I had chances, but they just weren't going in. You see a guy like Corey Perry how good he is in front of he net so you kind of look at plays like that and see what he does and try to integrate that to your game.

What he's learned this season and in his pro career.

Well, I have obviously learned a lot of things. I think the biggest thing when I came from college was adjusting to this type of game style. I remember Nate Thompson took me aside one year and told me like hey this game is different from college. He told me if you want to make it to the NHL you have to do what the coaches and staff want you to do. He also told me you need to be dialed in on getting pucks out, being strong on the puck, and playing physical. I felt like that kind of switched my perspective of looking at things and it helped me a lot during those first years to identify what my role was going to be and try to do that at 100 percent and be better at that every day. I think this summer was as I said really big for the production wise of my game. Like how being able to find the back of the net, having more of a finishing touch and stuff like that. I think it all comes back changing my game kind of from college to here, to a different role.

What it means to be a consistent player.

It means the details, doing everything consistent like getting the puck out, showing up to every game, puck management, like getting the puck deep when it's time to get it deep. That's what this organization has as one of their main things. If you're consistent, if you can lay at your best or close to your best every night then you are going to find success. Like back to the details if you bear down on those, for example on the wall if you can get the puck out every time then you are consistent. Your work ethic too, if you show up and work every day, you go out there and do what you are supposed to do day in and day out.

What the team is looking to accomplish in the second half of the season.

Keep playing the way we've been playing. We're playing with a mindset every night and obviously our goal is to finish number one in the division. From there on go on and hopefully win the whole thing. During the second half of the season, you can have lows and you can have highs but trying to stay as consistent as possible. I don't think we're there yet where we need to be, but I think we're on a very good path to get there. I'm more than sure that we will get there and we'll be ready when playoffs start.







