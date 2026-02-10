AHL All-Star Classic Arrives with Penguins on Five-Game Win Streak

Published on February 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (32-12-2-2) to hit the ground running out of the break with two home games

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hershey 1

Sergei Murashov stonewalled the Bears in the first two periods, leading to a 0-0 score. The Penguins then uncorked four goals in the third period, including Tanner Howe's first as a pro.

Friday, Feb. 6 - PENGUINS 6 at Lehigh Valley 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton survived a high-scoring affair down the PA Turnpike thanks to a four-point, hat trick night from D-man Matt Dumba. Ville Koivunen also logged four points (1G-3A). Melvin Fernström made his AHL debut and recorded two assists.

Saturday, Feb. 7 - PENGUINS 4 at Hershey 3 (OT)

Avery Hayes came back from a dream NHL debut to give the Bears nightmares before the All-Star Break. Hayes scored a hat trick, capped off with the overtime winner. The Penguins' other goal came from 19-year-old Fernström, his first in the AHL.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO

The AHL converges on Rockford, Illinois for annual All-Star festivities. One day after the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, Tristan Broz and Sergei Murashov will take the ice for the Atlantic Division as the Penguins' All-Star representatives.

Saturday, Feb. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Syracuse

The Penguins have a Valentine's Day date with the Crunch, who they bested at home two weeks prior. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 4-3-1-2 (.550) all-time on Valentine's Day.

Sunday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland

The kids are in control as the Penguins host their second-ever Kids Takeover afternoon game. This will also be the first meeting of the season between the Pens and Monsters, who have surged up the North Division standings with a 6-1-1-0 (.813) record in their last eight games.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 8-1-1-0 (.850) in its last 10 games before the All-Star Break. Over the team's five-game win streak, the Penguins have scored 24 goals, 4.80 per game.

- On Monday, forward Avery Hayes was named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week after producing four goals, including a hat trick and two game-winners, in two games.

- Hayes has found the net in four-straight games, and he is on a career-best seven-game point streak (7G-2A).

- Gabe Klassen is on a career-best six-game point streak (2G-5A).

- Matt Dumba, last week's AHL Player of the Week, has amassed 12 points (4G-8A) in his last five games.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 44 35 8 1 0 71 .807

2. PENGUINS 48 32 12 2 2 68 .708

3. Charlotte 44 26 15 3 0 55 .625

4. Hershey 44 20 16 6 2 48 .545

5. Lehigh Valley 45 21 20 2 2 46 .511

6. Bridgeport 45 20 20 2 3 45 .500

7. Springfield 46 16 24 4 2 38 .413

8. Hartford 45 16 23 4 2 38 .422

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Tristan Broz 38 14 16 30

Avery Hayes 32 16 10 26

Atley Calvert 47 9 17 26

Valtteri PuustinenX 35 7 19 26

Ville Koivunen 25 6 19 25

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 24 18-5-0 2.11 .924 2

Joel Blomqvist 15 8-4-3 2.43 .916 1

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Sat, Feb. 14 Syracuse Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 15 Cleveland Mohegan Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Wed, Feb. 4 (RW) Melvin Fernström Assigned from PIT

Wed, Feb. 4 (G) Filip Larsson Released from SPC

Thu, Feb. 5 (LW) Ryan McAllister Signed to SPC

Thu, Feb. 5 (D) Daniel Laatsch Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Thu, Feb. 5 (RW) Avery Hayes Recalled to PIT

Fri, Feb. 6 (RW) Avery Hayes Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Feb. 6 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Feb. 6 (C) Brayden Edwards Reassigned to WHL

Fri, Feb. 6 (LW) Zach Urdahl Reassigned to WHL







American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.