Amerks Head into All-Star Break with 5-1 Win over Comets

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Utica, NY) The Rochester Americans (23-16-4-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period and never looked back on their way to a decisive 5-1 win over the intrastate rival Utica Comets Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center.

With the win, Rochester, which has points in 19 of its last 27 games dating back to Nov. 22, 2025, has won each of its last two games against the Comets while outscoring them 8-1. The Amerks head into the annual AHL All-Star break having completed the weekend with back-to-back wins, defeating Springfield and Utica by a combined score of 9-1.

The Amerks trio of AHL All-Stars of Isak Rosén, Konsta Helenius, and Zac Jones combined for three goals and six points as they each had multi-point games as did Olivier Nadeau (0+2), who assisted on two of Rochester's first three goals. Jagger Joshua and Carson Meyer both scored their seventh and ninth goals of the season, respectively, while Gavin Bayreuther, Anton Wahlberg, and Jake Leschyshyn all added an assist in the win.

Goaltender Devon Levi was in complete control as he finished with 34 saves to improve to 16-10-6 while appearing in his 100th game with the Amerks. The third-year pro has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his last 11 appearances since Jan. 7.

FIRST PERIOD

Rochester was defending in its own zone for much of the first period, beginning with having to clear off a delay of game infraction just 1:35 into the contest. Not only did the Amerks survive the first push from the Comets, but they also flipped the script in the frame as they scored twice in a span of 2:23 to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission break.

Moments after not being able to capitalize on their first power-play, Nadeau rimmed the puck up the left wall twice to the point to Bayreuther. The newcomer to the Rochester defense corps patiently waited then provided a return pass to Nadeau. As the Quebec native had his back to the center of the ice, he backhanded a perfect feed for Joshua to tuck over the right arm of Utica goaltender Nico Daws for his seventh goal of the season.

To close out the scoring in the period, Rochester forced an icing violation against Utica, bringing the face-off to the right of Daws. After winning the draw back to Bayreuther at the left point, Jake Leschyshyn skated to provide a net-front screen. While Bayreuther's shot was caught in traffic, Jones snagged the puck in the center of the zone before unleashing a shot past Leschyshyn and Daws at the 18:08 mark.

SECOND PERIOD

The first 10 minutes of the second period featured a tripping infraction as well as coincidental roughing penalties. Utica had the better of the chances over the course of the seven-plus minutes, but Levi turned aside each side while also benefitting from help from his posts.

The Amerks used the momentum from their goaltender before Trevor Kuntar and Joshua nearly made it three-goal lead, but each saw their shots ring off the post.

Shortly afterwards, Rochester forced a turnover inside the Comets zone before quickly making them pay to push the score to 3-0 at the 10:11 mark. Leschyshyn stripped a Utica skater of the puck at the right face-off circle, and as he drifted down the right wall, he centered a pass atop the crease for Meyer to chip under the crossbar for his ninth of the season.

Despite the Comets outshooting the Amerks 17-9, they trailed by three after 40 minutes of play.

THIRD PERIOD

Like the first period, Rochester took an early delay-of-game penalty and this time it would prove costly. On the ensuing man-advantage, the Comets were able solve the Rochester shorthanded unit as Topias Vilen was on the receiving end of former Amerk Kyle Criscuolo's pass, effectively spoiling Levi's bid for a shutout at the 4:05 mark.

Seven minutes later, Rochester answered Utica's power-play goal with one of its own as Rosén, who scored a natural hat trick in last night's win over Springfield, and Jones setup Helenius at the left circle with nine minutes left in regulation for his 10th goal of the slate.

To close out the scoring in the 5-1 victory, Rosén netted his 24th goal of the season - and fourth of the weekend - from Wahlberg and Helenius as Utica had its goaltender pulled.

STARS AND STRIPES

By scoring his second goal in his last three games and ninth overall, Carson Meyer became the seventh Amerk this season to reach the 20-point mark, which also marked his sixth straight season to do so ... Zac Jones, who tallied his team-leading 12th multi-point effort of the season, has five goals in his last eight AHL contests ... Olivier Nadeau recorded a pair of points, his second multi-point game this season, reaching double digits in points (11) for the first time in his AHL career ... Isak Rosén has 24 goals in 30 games this season, tying him for third in the league in goals.

UP NEXT

The Amerks and Comets continue their three-game series following the annual AHL All-Star break as it becomes a home-and-home set with another go-around on Saturday, Feb. 14 back at Adirondack Bank Center. The 6:00 p.m. contest will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

ROC: J. Joshua (7), Z. Jones (7), C. Meyer (9), K. Helenius (10), I. Rosén (24)

UTC: T. Vilen (3)

Goaltenders

ROC: D. Levi - 34/35 (W)

UTC: N. Daws - 20/24 (L)

Shots

ROC: 25

UTC: 35

Special Teams

ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (3/4)

UTC: PP (1/4) | PK (2/3)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - D. Levi

2. ROC - Z. Jones

3. ROC - O. Nadeau

--@AmerksHockey--







American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.