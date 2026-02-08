Cavallin, P-Bruins Top Wolf Pack in Shootout for 10th Straight Victory

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT - Goaltender Luke Cavallin stopped 25 shots to help the Providence Bruins top the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-1 in a shootout for their 10th straight victory on Saturday night at PeoplesBank Arena. Forward Brett Harrison tallied in regulation, while Georgii Merkulov scored the lone goal of the shootout.

How It Happened

Merkulov fired a cross-ice pass to Harrison at the left circle, where his wrist shot zipped into the open side of the net for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:18 remaining in the first period. Christian Wolanin received a secondary assist.

Connor Mackey's shot from the low slot slipped under the goaltender's pads to tie the game at 1-1 with 17:49 to play in the second frame.

Cavallin stopped all three shootout attempts, while Merkulov scored the shootout-winning goal in the third round.

Stats

Cavallin stopped 25 of 26 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.

The power play went 1-for-6 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The P-Bruins improve to 35-8-1-0.

Providence boosted its season-best winning streak to 10 games.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, February 14 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.

