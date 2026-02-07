Merkulov Tallies Twice in P-Bruins' Win over Wolf Pack

Providence, RI - Forward Georgii Merkulov tallied twice in the Providence Bruins' 3-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Matthew Poitras recorded two assists, while defenseman Frederic Brunet also found the back of the net. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Brett Harrison 's shot from the slot rebounded out to Merkulov above the crease, where he spun and tucked the puck past the goaltender's pads to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 2:10 remaining in the first period. Poitras received a secondary assist.

Just 45 seconds later, Brunet collected a turnover in the high slot and fired a wrist shot into the upper-left corner of the net to extend the Providence lead to 2-0.

Trey Fix-Wolansky's one-timer from the left circle snuck through the goaltender's pads for a power play goal to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 6:01 left in the second period.

From the corner, Poitras zipped a pass to Merkulov in the slot, where his wrist shot whistled into the upper-right corner to give Providence a 3-1 lead with 10:23 remaining in the third period. Christian Wolanin was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Merkulov scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season, while Brunet's was his eighth.

DiPietro stopped 28 of 29 shots faced.The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

The P-Bruins improve to 34-8-1-0.

Providence boosted its season-best winning streak to nine games.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, February 7 at PeoplesBank Area. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

