The Abbotsford Canucks Fall, 7-3, to the Barracuda

Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks returned home to host their final two games ahead of the All-Star break, taking on the San Jose Barracuda tonight with hopes of using home-ice energy to get back in the win column.

Nikita Tolopilo was back between the pipes for Abbotsford after spending time with the big club, facing Gabriel Carriere at the other end. The Canucks opted for an 11-and-7 formation, with Christian Felton taking a forward spot, while Jonathan Lekkerimäki rejoined his line alongside Arshdeep Bains and Ty Mueller. Victor Mancini also returned to the lineup, with Derek Daschke slotted in as the seventh defenceman.

The first period didn't have a goal to show for it, but it was an intense one. Gloves were dropped, penalties were called, and big hits were thrown, yet the score remained 0-0 after 20 minutes.

The second period brought much more action. Arshdeep Bains opened the scoring just three minutes in, after Ty Mueller made a strong reach play to keep the puck in the offensive zone before sending a stretch pass to Bains, who finished the play with a backhand into the net to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Abbotsford had several quality looks, but the Barracuda struck next, tying the game at one thanks to Jimmy Huntington.

Moments later, Jonathan Lekkerimäki found himself on a breakaway and was tripped on the play, earning a penalty shot. Lekkerimäki got Carriere completely out of position, selling the move before burying the puck into a wide-open net to restore the Canucks' lead just 30 seconds later. The pressure continued, but an unlucky bounce off the leg of a linesman put the puck back onto a Barracuda stick, where it was fired over Tolopilo's right shoulder to tie the game at two heading into the final frame.

The back-and-forth scoring continued to start the third. Abbotsford pulled ahead five minutes in when Victor Mancini sent a seeing-eye shot from the blue line through traffic and into the back of the net to make it 3-2 for the home side. San Jose answered once again a few minutes later, as Egor Afanasyev found the equalizer.

The Barracuda offense exploded in the final 10 minutes. Afanasyev buried his second of the night when an unlucky bounce slipped behind Tolopilo and into the net, giving San Jose their first lead of the game. Nolan Allan added to the tally just a minute and a half later, ripping a shot past Tolopilo to make it 5-3.

With Tolopilo pulled for the extra attacker, the Barracuda added an empty-net goal to extend the lead to 6-3. Anthony Vincent squeezed one more past the Canucks netminder to make it 7-3, as Abbotsford ultimately fell on home ice.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow night for their final game before the All-Star break.







