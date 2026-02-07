Tucson Rides Big Second Period to 7-3 Victory
Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
A five-goal second period powered the Tucson Roadrunners (20-16-8-0) to a 7-3 victory over the Calgary Wranglers (16-19-9-2), snapping a three-game losing streak Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Six Roadrunners recorded multi-point performances. Rookie Jack Ricketts scored his first career AHL goal in the second period to extend Tucson's lead to 4-2, then added a breakaway tally in the third for his first multi-goal and multi-point game at the AHL level.
Assistant captain Ben McCartney scored twice, while captain Austin Poganski and Cameron Hebig each finished with three points. Poganski recorded a goal and two assists, and Hebig dished out three assists. Rookie Noel Nordh added a goal and an assist, and Miko Matikka chipped in with two helpers.
Rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev scored in the third period, while fellow blueliners Scott Perunovich, Max Szuber and Montana Onyebuchi each recorded an assist.
Goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 26 shots to earn his 14th win of the season and 63rd career victory as a Roadrunner, moving him within three of tying Adin Hill for the franchise record (66).
The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep against the Wranglers on Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in the final game before the AHL All-Star break. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. AZT.
American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026
- Tucson Rides Big Second Period to 7-3 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Unger Sorum Nets OT Winner, as Chicago Tops Eagles, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Moose Edged by Texas Stars, 2-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Ground Eagles, 5-4, in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa's Three-Goal Third Powers Wild to 5-2 Win over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dumba Hatty Haunts Phantoms in Pens' 6-5 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Defeated by Charlotte Checkers, 3-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Score Early, Hold off Moose for Sixth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Late Rally Falls Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators Push to the Final Minute in 5-3 Road Defeat to Crunch - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Drop 3-1 Decision to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Return Home, Down Islanders 2-1 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Merkulov Tallies Twice in P-Bruins' Win over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Power Past Belleville Senators, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out League-Leading Griffins - Charlotte Checkers
- Isak Rosen's Hat Trick Leads Amerks Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Drop Contest against Comets in a Shootout, 2-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate First Nations Night on February 6th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Loan Defenceman Ben Zloty to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Assign Hovorka to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Will Shine off Ice at All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 44 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kolosov Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 6 vs. Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Edwards, Urdahl to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.