Tucson Rides Big Second Period to 7-3 Victory

A five-goal second period powered the Tucson Roadrunners (20-16-8-0) to a 7-3 victory over the Calgary Wranglers (16-19-9-2), snapping a three-game losing streak Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Six Roadrunners recorded multi-point performances. Rookie Jack Ricketts scored his first career AHL goal in the second period to extend Tucson's lead to 4-2, then added a breakaway tally in the third for his first multi-goal and multi-point game at the AHL level.

Assistant captain Ben McCartney scored twice, while captain Austin Poganski and Cameron Hebig each finished with three points. Poganski recorded a goal and two assists, and Hebig dished out three assists. Rookie Noel Nordh added a goal and an assist, and Miko Matikka chipped in with two helpers.

Rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev scored in the third period, while fellow blueliners Scott Perunovich, Max Szuber and Montana Onyebuchi each recorded an assist.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 26 shots to earn his 14th win of the season and 63rd career victory as a Roadrunner, moving him within three of tying Adin Hill for the franchise record (66).

The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep against the Wranglers on Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in the final game before the AHL All-Star break. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. AZT.







