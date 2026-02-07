Griffins Defeated by Charlotte Checkers, 3-0
Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Checkers scored three goals in a span of 1:17 in the second period to defeat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-0 on Friday at the Bojangles Coliseum.
Despite the loss, the Griffins held a 34-7-2-1 record with 71 points in 44 games, and moved to 17-2-1-1 on the road. Grand Rapids went 5-for-5 on their league-leading penalty kill, while Michal Postava recorded 33 saves and stood at 8-3-0 on the season.
At 3:24 in the opening frame, Jack Studnicka raced down on a shorthanded-breakaway attempt and tried to put one past Postava, but he made a kick save to keep the Checkers from drawing first. The Griffins saw 1:43 of a two-man advantage and Austin Watson tried to pop the puck in from the bottom of the left circle, but Cooper Black closed the near-side gap with 6:15 remaining to keep the contest scoreless.
Michael Benning put the Checkers up 1-0 three minutes into the second period when he snapped a wrister from the top of the zone and it squeaked in. Just 40 seconds later, Noah Gregor cut across the slot and tapped a backhander past Postava on the doorstep to claim a two-goal lead for Charlotte. William Skoog tallied the Checkers' third goal at 4:17 when he fired the puck in from the right hashes. With 4:57 left, Shai Buium attempted to pot one on a wrap-around, but Black blocked the chance with his skate.
Alex Kannok Leipert let a wrister fly from the blue line at 1:22 in the final slate, but Black swallowed it up to keep Grand Rapids off the board. In two contests against the Griffins, Black tallied 68 stops. Postava came up clutch with 1:17 to go when he made a post-to-post blocker save on Ben Steeves to keep the home team from claiming a fourth goal, but Charlotte ultimately defeated the Griffins 3-0.
Notes *William Lagesson skated in his 400th pro game.
Highlights
Photo Gallery
Game Center
Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0
Charlotte 0 3 0 - 3
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Steeves Clt (hooking), 2:51; Rychlovský Gr (hooking), 4:42; Hovorka Clt (holding), 12:11; Livingstone Clt (tripping), 12:27.
2nd Period-1, Charlotte, Benning 7 (St. Martin, Vande Sompel), 3:00. 2, Charlotte, Gregor 2 (Studnicka, Carrick), 3:40. 3, Charlotte, Skoog 17 (Mastrosimone), 4:17. Penalties-Tuomisto Gr (delay of game), 5:14; Watson Gr (roughing, misconduct - abuse of officials), 6:45; Kannok Leipert Gr (roughing), 9:24; Powell Clt (holding), 9:24; Skoog Clt (roughing), 9:24; Seger Gr (tripping), 17:06.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-St. Martin Clt (tripping), 9:22; Watson Gr (slashing, misconduct - unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:39.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 8-12-7-27. Charlotte 14-12-10-36.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 5; Charlotte 0 / 5.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Postava 8-3-0 (36 shots-33 saves). Charlotte, Black 18-7-2 (27 shots-27 saves).
A-7,227
Three Stars
1. CLT Black (SO,W, 27 saves) 2. CLT Benning (game-winner) 3. CLT Gregor (goal)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 34-7-2-1 (71 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 7 at Charlotte 6 p.m.
Charlotte: 26-14-3-0 (55 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 7 vs. Grand Rapids 6 p.m.
American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026
- Iowa's Three-Goal Third Powers Wild to 5-2 Win over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dumba Hatty Haunts Phantoms in Pens' 6-5 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Defeated by Charlotte Checkers, 3-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Score Early, Hold off Moose for Sixth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Late Rally Falls Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators Push to the Final Minute in 5-3 Road Defeat to Crunch - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Drop 3-1 Decision to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Return Home, Down Islanders 2-1 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Merkulov Tallies Twice in P-Bruins' Win over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Power Past Belleville Senators, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out League-Leading Griffins - Charlotte Checkers
- Isak Rosen's Hat Trick Leads Amerks Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Drop Contest against Comets in a Shootout, 2-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate First Nations Night on February 6th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Loan Defenceman Ben Zloty to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Assign Hovorka to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Will Shine off Ice at All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 44 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kolosov Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 6 vs. Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Edwards, Urdahl to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.