Manitoba Moose Edged by Texas Stars, 2-1

Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (22-16-3-0) fell for the first time in four games on Friday night, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Texas Stars (21-19-3-1) at H-E-B Center. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Feb. 1.

Texas provided all of the offence the first period witnessed in under a minute of play. Trey Taylor opened the scoring 4:13 into the game by firing home a rebound chance. Antonio Stranges made it 2-0 Texas just 36 seconds later by finishing off a Kole Lind pass from below the goal line. The Moose held the Stars without a shot the remainder of the period. However, the visitors were unable to find the back of the net themselves on their six shot offerings, and went to the locker room down 2-0 after one period of play.

The Moose outshot the Stars 8-7 in the second frame, but it was tough sledding for both clubs offensively. Each side had an opportunity with the man advantage, but both were successfully killed off. Five Moose had two shots through 40 minutes, all holding the tie for the game-high.

Manitoba turned up the heat in the third period, outshooting the Stars 11-5 in the frame. Mason Shaw potted his 13th goal of the season, jamming home a loose puck with the extra attacker out and 2:16 left to play. Stars goaltender Rémi Poirier took over from there, shutting the Moose down, including a pair of 10-bell saves against Brad Lambert, as Texas claimed a 2-1 victory.

Quotable

Moose forward Mason Shaw (click for full interview)

"I really like how we pushed late in the third. We were up in the play and forechecking hard, just things we can definitely pinpoint tomorrow to find a little more success."

Statbook

Mason Shaw extended his point streak to six games (4G, 2A)

Brad Lambert has five points (2G, 3A) over his past six games

Lambert also led all skaters with four shots on goal

Parker Ford has three points (1G, 2A) over his past four games

The Moose successfully killed off six penalties

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.