Monsters Fall 4-1 in Final Meeting with Rocket
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters fell 4-1 to the Laval Rocket (29-14-2-2) on Saturday evening at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-15-6-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Laval's Joshua Roy scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 5:16 leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Rocket recorded two quick goals in the second period starting on the power play from Alex Belzile at 5:37 followed by Xavier Simoneau at 5:58 pushing the score to 3-0. Luca Del Bel Belluz got Cleveland on the board with an unassisted tally at 10:07, but Laval's Belzile notched a marker on the man advantage bringing the score to 4-1 heading into the final intermission. Despite scoring chanced in the third period, the Monsters fell by a final score of 4-1.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 21 shots for the loss while Laval's Jacob Fowler made 22 saves in the win.
The Monsters head to the AHL All Star Break with forward Luca Del Bel Belluz representing Cleveland at the AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO in Rockford, IL, on Tuesday, February 10, and Wednesday, February 11. Follow Tuesday's Skills Competition and Wednesday's All-Star Challenge with full coverage on NHL Network, AHLTV on FloHockey, Monsters' social media channels and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
LAV 1 3 0 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 23 0/5 2/4 33 min / 11 inf
LAV 25 2/4 5/5 36 min / 11 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 21 4 7-6-3
LAV Fowler W 22 1 17-7-0
Cleveland Record: 23-15-6-1, 3rd North Division
Laval Record: 29-14-2-2, 1st North Division
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Monsters Fall 4-1 in Final Meeting with Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Hartford Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Travis Dermott to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Preview: Phantoms at Bridgeport, Game 45 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- New York Rangers Reassign G Callum Tung to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Release Phil Waugh from Tryout Agrement - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Crush Canucks with Five-Goal Third - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Win Over Condors, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Fall 4-1 in Final Meeting with Rocket
- Monsters Game Summary: Monsters Defeat Marlies 3-2 in Shootout
- 16.278 Fans Watch Monsters Take 6-5 Overtime Victory from Senators
- Monsters Top Senators with 6-5 Win
- Monsters Pay Tribute to Lake Erie Era with Weekend of Alumni and Celebrations