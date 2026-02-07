Monsters Fall 4-1 in Final Meeting with Rocket

LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters fell 4-1 to the Laval Rocket (29-14-2-2) on Saturday evening at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-15-6-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Laval's Joshua Roy scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 5:16 leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Rocket recorded two quick goals in the second period starting on the power play from Alex Belzile at 5:37 followed by Xavier Simoneau at 5:58 pushing the score to 3-0. Luca Del Bel Belluz got Cleveland on the board with an unassisted tally at 10:07, but Laval's Belzile notched a marker on the man advantage bringing the score to 4-1 heading into the final intermission. Despite scoring chanced in the third period, the Monsters fell by a final score of 4-1.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 21 shots for the loss while Laval's Jacob Fowler made 22 saves in the win.

The Monsters head to the AHL All Star Break with forward Luca Del Bel Belluz representing Cleveland at the AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO in Rockford, IL, on Tuesday, February 10, and Wednesday, February 11. Follow Tuesday's Skills Competition and Wednesday's All-Star Challenge with full coverage on NHL Network, AHLTV on FloHockey, Monsters' social media channels and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

LAV 1 3 0 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 23 0/5 2/4 33 min / 11 inf

LAV 25 2/4 5/5 36 min / 11 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 21 4 7-6-3

LAV Fowler W 22 1 17-7-0

Cleveland Record: 23-15-6-1, 3rd North Division

Laval Record: 29-14-2-2, 1st North Division







