Stars Defeat Silver Knights in Overtime Classic
Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 6-5 in an overtime classic on Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Stars never led until Artem Shlaine tipped a Cameron Hughes shot at 3:21 of the extra period.
Jeremy Davies opened the scoring for Henderson as his point shot flew past Arno Tiefensee just 27 seconds into the contest. Jackson Hallum doubled the Silver Knights lead under three minutes later as he capitalized off a turnover in the slot. Matyas Sapovaliv found space on the short side of Tiefensee to make it 3-0 Henderson. Remi Poirier replaced Tiefensee after Henderson's third goal.
Texas responded before the midway point of the first frame as Kyle McDonald batted home a loose puck past Cameron Whitehead. McDonald has now scored in back-to-back games and was heard from again later in the game.
The Stars wasted no time making it a one-goal game in the second. Matthew Seminoff slammed home a puck that came off the boards and under the glove of Whitehead just nine seconds into the frame. This was the fastest goal the Stars have scored in a period this season.
While playing four-on four with five minutes gone in the second period, Trey Taylor found Seminoff at the edge of the crease. Seminoff quickly centered a feed for Luke Krys, who snapped home the game-tying goal.
The Stars took consecutive penalties five minutes into the third and the Silver Knights took advantage as Lukas Cormier snapped it through Poirier to give Henderson a 4-3 lead.
Midway through the final frame, Krys sent a sharp angle shot to the crease and McDonald picked up the rebound and tied the game 4-4 with his second goal.
Kai Uchacz gave Henderson the lead with 1:37 to go on a one-timer in the slot. After using their timeout, the Stars pulled Poirier for the extra skater, and Kole Lind faked a shot from the point, before wristing a shot past Whitehead with 1:13 remaining.
The Silver Knights took a penalty in overtime, putting the Stars on the man-advantage. Hughes shot from the point caught Shlaine's stick and trickled across the goal line to win it for Texas.
Poirier had 28 saves in relief for the win, while Whitehead stopped 18 shots in the overtime loss.
The two teams will meet again tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars on game night
(Logan Foust)
American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026
- Condors Throttle Canucks in 7-2 Home Win - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fell, 7-2, to the Bakersfield Condors on the Road - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Earn Split with Bears - Rochester Americans
- Stars Defeat Silver Knights in Overtime Classic - Texas Stars
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 28 at Hartford (2) - Charlotte Checkers
- Three-Goal First Period Powers Iowa to 3-2 Win over Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Eagles Jump out Early to Knock off Tucson, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Comeback Comes up Short in Iowa - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Suffer 5-2 Loss to Chicago Wolves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears See Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Americans - Hershey Bears
- Senators' Eight-Game Point Streak Snapped in 6-5 Loss to Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Top Senators with 6-5 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Edged by Laval Rocket, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Nip Phantoms 2-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Zherenko, T-Birds Special Teams Slip Past Phantoms, 2-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Throttle Griffins 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Drew's Hat Trick Lifts Islanders over Wolf Pack in Road Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Lose Third Straight, 6-3 to Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Winter Weather Update for this Weekend's Checkers Games - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Goaltender Brandon Halverson Launches Halvy's Saves for Recovery - Syracuse Crunch
- NHL Coaches' Association Program Members Selected for AHL All-Star Classic Mentorships - AHL
- Sheldon Dries Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Preview: Phantoms at Springfield, Game 41 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall F Matt Luff from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors vs Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.