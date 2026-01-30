Syracuse Crunch Goaltender Brandon Halverson Launches Halvy's Saves for Recovery

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson has launched Halvy's Saves For Recovery fundraising program benefiting alcohol and drug recovery programs at Helio Health.

After losing his brother, Justin, in January of 2023, Halverson wanted to give back to the Syracuse community in a meaningful way. For every save he makes this season, Halverson is donating $1 to Helio Health to support programs for alcohol and drug recovery. Halverson has made 476 saves so far this season.

"We are incredibly grateful to Brandon and the Syracuse Crunch for support through the Halvy's Saves For Recovery program," said Helio Health President and CEO Kathleen Gaffney-Babb. "Brandon's willingness to turn his experience of personal loss into action speaks to his compassion and dedication to helping others. On behalf Helio Health, we thank him for his partnership and for helping individuals and families in our community."

Along with his personal donation, Halverson is encouraging Crunch fans to support the cause. To contribute to Halvy's Saves for Recovery and to learn more about the program, visit www.syracusecrunch.com/halvy.

Helio Health is a leading provider of evidence-based substance use and mental health treatment with sites in the Central New York, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and Capitol regions. Our comprehensive programs include a 24/7 crisis center, in-community, outpatient, inpatient, and residential/housing supports. Additionally, the Helio Health Training Institute equips professionals with the skills and certifications needed to deliver quality behavioral health care. We are committed to guiding every individual on their journey to recovery-delivering hope, healing, and a path forward for communities across the region.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.