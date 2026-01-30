Blues Recall F Matt Luff from T-Birds

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have recalled forward Matt Luff from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.

Luff, 28, has appeared in 33 games for the Thunderbirds this season, leading the team with 13 goals and 20 assists. The Oakville, Ontario native has also recorded a goal in five appearances with the Blues. Overall, Luff has posted 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 111 career NHL regular-season games, along with 245 points (100 goals, 145 assists) and 199 penalty minutes in 312 career AHL regular-season games. He was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

The T-Birds return to home ice for the final two games of the homestand on Friday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Jan. 31, against Lehigh Valley and Hartford, respectively.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.