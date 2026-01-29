Blues Assign Forwards Matt Luff, Hugh McGing to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have assigned forwards Matt Luff and Hugh McGing to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Luff, 28, has appeared in 33 games for the Thunderbirds this season, leading the team with 13 goals and 20 assists. The Oakville, Ontario native has also recorded a goal in five appearances with the Blues. Overall, Luff has posted 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 111 career NHL regular-season games, along with 245 points (100 goals, 145 assists) and 199 penalty minutes in 312 career AHL regular-season games. He was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

McGing, 27, has dressed in 35 games for the Thunderbirds this season, registering 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and 40 penalty minutes. He has also recorded two points, including his first career NHL goal (Dec. 11 at Nashville), in three games with the Blues. Overall, the Chicago, Illinois native has logged two points in nine career NHL regular-season games as well as 162 points (60 goals, 102 assists) and 250 penalty minutes in 315 career AHL regular-season games. McGing was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The T-Birds return to home ice for the final two games of the homestand on Friday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Jan. 31, against Lehigh Valley and Hartford, respectively.

