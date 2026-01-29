New York Rangers Recall F Brett Berard from Hartford Wolf Pack, F Zakary Karpa Recalled from Bloomington

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brett Berard from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Rangers Associate General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin has announced that the club has recalled forward Zakary Karpa from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Berard, 23, has recorded 18 points (6 g, 12 a) in 30 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in 12 games with the Rangers, recording six PIM.

The native of Providence, RI, has skated in 47 career NHL games with the Rangers, scoring ten points (6 g, 4 a). Over four seasons with the Wolf Pack, Berard has appeared in 134 games, scoring 89 points (40 g, 49 a).

He was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Karpa, 23, has appeared in 27 games with the Bison as a rookie this season. He has scored eleven points (4 g, 7 a).

The native of Greenwich, CT, was selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers. He inked an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack on May 8, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Karpa skated in 117 games with Harvard University, scoring 35 points (16 g, 19 a). He served as captain of the Crimson for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).

He made his AHL debut with the Wolf Pack on Dec. 27 against the Bridgeport Islanders. He recorded his first career AHL goal that night in the club's 5-2 victory. In total, Karpa has played in three games with the Wolf Pack, recording one goal.

