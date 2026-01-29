Monsters Pay Tribute to Lake Erie Era with Weekend of Alumni and Celebrations

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will pay tribute to their roots during Lake Erie Monsters Weekend presented by Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Friday, January 30, and Saturday, January 31, when the Belleville Senators visit Rocket Arena for 7:00 p.m. puck drops. As a highlight of the throwback weekend, the team will honor the special moment of the 2016 Calder Cup championship ahead of the upcoming 10-year anniversary in June. Tickets are available for both games this weekend at clevelandmonsters.com.

Fans will be able to catch several alumni from the 2015-16 Lake Erie Monsters team throughout the weekend including Michael Chaput, Steve Eminger, Justin Falk, Michael Paliotta, John Ramage and Jaime Sifers. Both games will air on Rock Entertainment Sports Network and feature interviews with the alumni as well as a one hour Battled Together special presented by Cleveland Museum of Natural History featuring interviews with Monsters alumni Jared Bednar, Ryan Craig, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Zach Werenski and more reliving the team's remarkable run to the claim the Calder Cup in 2016.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to their seats Friday night as featured alumni will take place in a special pregame ceremony on the ice. Additionally, current Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber and Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen, both members of the 2016 Championship team, will be honored during the ceremony and former in-game host Olivier Sedra will join the team throughout the weekend. Several front-office business team members who helped lead the Monsters to a record-breaking season and attendance of 19,665 for the clinching Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena on June 11, 2016, will also be on hand.

Additional alumni meet-and-greet opportunities will come on Saturday with Falk, Sifers and Ramage scheduled to appear at Center Court Pinecrest, the official satellite team shop of the Cleveland Monsters, for an autograph signing from noon to 1:00 p.m. The trio will also be available at the Legends Corner later that night in Rocket Arena's atrium during the Modelo Happy Half Hour from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monsters Hockey Club Members will have the last chance to see the familiar faces during a Postgame Press Conference following the conclusion of Saturday's game.

On the ice throughout the weekend the Monsters will sport throwback threads with the Lake Erie Monsters crest complete with the word "Cleveland" infused on the bottom of the logo that debuted during the 2012-13 season accompanied by the red, white and black colors and CLE patch on the shoulder. Fans will be able to bid on select player jerseys from noon on Friday until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday through DASH with a select group of jerseys available Saturday postgame during a live auction with proceeds benefitting Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

More information on the jerseys and auction process can be found at clevelandmonsters.com/lakeeriemonsters.

On Friday night, the first 5,000 fans will receive a Battled Together T-Shirt courtesy of truenorth Convenience Stores reminiscent of the 2016 playoff rallying cry of "Battle Together". The first night of Lake Erie Monsters Weekend also marks a 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

For Saturday, the first 8,000 fans will receive a Zach Werenski bobblehead courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Natural History featuring the current Columbus Blue Jackets alumni holding the Calder Cup in his championship hat from his time as a Monster in 2016.

Over the weekend, the sights and sounds of Rocket Arena will bring fans down memory lane including a photo opportunity with the Calder Cup. Fans can take home a piece of the Lake Erie Monsters Collection both online and in person while supplies last through Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters. The Lake Erie Monsters collection will include a replica jersey, t-shirts, hats and more.

