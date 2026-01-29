Sheldon Dries, Justin Holl Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled center Sheldon Dries and defenseman Justin Holl from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Dries has 28 points (14-14-28), nine penalty minutes and a career-high plus-14 rating in 32 games with the Griffins this season. He currently ranks second on the roster in points, while also tying for third in both assists and goals. The Macomb, Michigan, native has three goals in his last five games and seven goals in his last 12 outings since Dec. 19. He posted two points in four straight games from Dec. 17-27 (3-5-8) and was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 21 when he logged six points (2-4-6) and a plus-eight rating in three games. Throughout his nine-year AHL career, Dries has 272 points (152-120-272), 266 penalty minutes and a plus-41 rating in 371 games. At the NHL level, Dries has 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 games across parts of five seasons from 2018-23. The 31-year-old last competed in the NHL during the 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks, showing 17 points (11-6-17) in 63 appearances.

Holl has 10 points (2-8-10), 10 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating in 31 games with Grand Rapids this season. His plus-17 rating is tied for fifth on the roster, tied for 13th in the AHL, and tied for fifth among AHL defensemen. Last season, Holl logged eight points (2-6-8) and 16 penalty minutes in 73 games with the Red Wings. The majority of Holl's professional career has been spent in the NHL, totaling 95 points (13-82-95), 188 penalty minutes and a plus-59 rating in 396 regular-season games since 2017-18. He has also skated in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff outings with three assists and 23 penalty minutes. At the AHL level, Holl became a Calder Cup champion in 2017-18 with the Toronto Marlies. He has spent parts of five seasons in the AHL since 2014-15 and has notched 78 points (22-56-78), 89 penalty minutes and a plus-76 rating in 225 games.

