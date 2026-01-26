Griffins Record First Regulation Loss on the Road to Manitoba

Published on January 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Michal Postava vs. the Manitoba Moose

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Jonathan Kozub/Manitoba Moose) Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Michal Postava vs. the Manitoba Moose(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Jonathan Kozub/Manitoba Moose)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Grand Rapids Griffins' AHL-record-setting 17-game road points streak came to an end, as they fell in regulation to the Manitoba Moose 3-2 at the Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

Despite the loss, the Griffins' 32-4-2-1 record and 67 points through 39 games remained the best in the league, and the loss to the Moose was just their third in regulation to a conference opponent. Michal Postava tallied 34 saves and moved to 7-2-0 on the season, and John Leonard (1-1-2) notched his 26th goal of the campaign and his 14th helper.

The Moose recorded the first of the game with 4:05 to go in the opening frame. Kale Clague picked up a rebound, carried it through the slot, and flicked it past Postava's right side, ending his 156:20 shutout streak. The Griffins tied it with 29 seconds left when Leonard knocked one from the far side to Sheldon Dries in the right circle, and he ripped a one-timer past Domenic DiVincentiis.

In the second period, Amadeus Lombardi skated down the far boards, backhanded one to Michael Brandsegg-Nygard in the right circle, and he ripped it at DiVincentiis, but he swallowed it up 3:57 in. At 16:24, Parker Ford picked one up at the bottom of the right circle and tried to pop it over the left shoulder of Postava, but he closed the gap and the stanza stayed scoreless.

Just 55 seconds into the final slate, Leonard grabbed one on a partial break, flew down the ice, put the puck on his backhand and stuffed it past DiVincentiis to claim a one-goal lead for Grand Rapids. Manitoba tied it with 10:37 on the clock when Dylan Anhorn passed one to Danny Zhilkin in the left circle, and he snapped a backhanded shot past Postava. The Moose claimed a 3-2 advantage with 27 seconds remaining when Brad Lambert potted a loose puck on the doorstep, ultimately handing the Griffins their first road regulation loss.

Notes

Grand Rapids' .859 points percentage remained at the top of the league.

14 of the last 21 contests between the Griffins and Moose have been decided by one goal.

Grand Rapids 1 0 1 - 2

Manitoba 1 0 2 - 3

1st Period-1, Manitoba, Clague 7 (Shaw, Phillips), 15:55. 2, Grand Rapids, Dries 14 (Leonard, Wallinder), 19:31. Penalties-Phillips Mb (high-sticking), 4:03.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Dries Gr (hooking), 12:57.

3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Leonard 26 0:55. 4, Manitoba, Zhilkin 8 (Anhorn, Fagemo), 9:23. 5, Manitoba, Lambert 5 (Ford, Di Giuseppe), 19:33. Penalties-Ford Mb (high-sticking), 11:08.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 16-5-7-28. Manitoba 9-10-18-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 2; Manitoba 0 / 1.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Postava 7-2-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Manitoba, DiVincentiis 9-10-1 (28 shots-26 saves).

A-3,639

Three Stars

1. MB Zhilkin (goal) 2. MB DiVincentiis (W, 26 saves) 3. GR Postava (L, 34 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 32-4-2-1 (67 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 28 vs. Cleveland 7 p.m.

Manitoba: 20-15-3-0 (43 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 31 vs. Rockford 2 p.m. CST

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.