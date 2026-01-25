Harris' Overtime Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Marlies

Providence, RI - Defenseman Jordan Harris netted the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Providence Bruins past the Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Georgii Merkulov and Matthew Poitras each recorded a goal and an assist. Fabian Lysell started the scoring in the opening frame.

How It Happened

John Farinacci slipped a pass to Lysell cutting down the slot, where he fired a wrist shot into the upper-right corner of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:13 remaining in the first period.

On a breakaway, Vinni Lettieri slung a wrist shot under the crossbar to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:22 to play in the first frame.

Matthew Barbolini collected his own rebound in the slot and wristed a shot past the blocker of the goaltender to give the Marlies a 2-1 lead with 14:49 left in the second period.

Poitras skated the puck across the blueline and dished it to Dans Locmelis in the left circle, who zipped a pass to Merkulov cutting to the right post for a tap-in goal to tie the game at 2-2 with 6:47 remaining in the second period.

While on a 5-on-3 power play, Poitras collected a turnover at the left post and chipped the puck into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 29 seconds to play in the second frame. Patrick Brown was credited with a secondary assist.

A loose puck came to Benoit-Olivier Groulx in front of the crease, where he chipped a shot into the back of the net to tie the game at 3-3 with 3:49 left in the third frame.

Merkulov sent a pass to Harris up the ice to send him on a breakaway, where his wrist shot flew under the crossbar just 41 seconds into the extra frame to give the P-Bruins the victory. Goaltender Michael DiPietro was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Merkulov notched his 209th career point. He ranks second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring behind Andy Hilbert (2001-2005) with 210.

Harris' overtime tally was his first career AHL goal.

Lysell and Merkulov scored their 14th goals of the season.

The P-Bruins have gone to overtime in three straight contests and earned all six possible points.

DiPietro stopped 32 of 35 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 38 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The P-Bruins improve to 30-8-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, January 31 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.

