Moose Snap Grand Rapids' 17-Game Road Point Streak

Published on January 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (20-15-3-0) scored a 3-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins (32-4-2-1) on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. They were coming off a 2-1 defeat to the Griffins on Friday night.

The Griffins led 16-9 on the shot clock through the first 20 minutes of action, but the Moose were the first to hit the scoresheet. Kale Clague was in the right place at the right time, jumped on a loose puck at the netfront, and slid it into the empty cage to give the Moose a 1-0 lead 15:55 into the period. Grand Rapids fought back to level with 29 seconds left until the break. Sheldon Dries' one-time effort hit a Moose stick in front and deflected through the legs of Domenic DiVincentiis, tying the game at 1-1.

The second period went by without much in the way of offence. The Moose doubled up the Griffins on the shot clock, owning a 10-5 advantage. Manitoba had the period's only power play, but was unable to capitalize on its opportunity.

Grand Rapids started the third period with a bang, as John Leonard forced a turnover at his own blueline and broke down the ice. Though originally stonewalled by Domenic DiVincentiis, Leonard forced it into the net for a 2-1 Grand Rapids lead. Danny Zhilkin drew the Moose level near the midway mark of the frame. In his second game since returning from a stint with the Winnipeg Jets, Zhilkin received a pass from Dylan Anhorn, and threw a backhander at the net. The shot found daylight, tying the game at 2-2. The Moose came up with a crucial penalty kill following the goal and went back on the attack. With time winding down, the Moose manufactured a chaotic scramble in front of the Grand Rapids net. Brad Lambert poked the loose puck past Michal Postava, scoring his fifth goal of the year, and handing the Moose a 3-2 win over the Griffins.

Quotable

Moose forward Brad Lambert (click for full interview)

"It feels good. Everyone was going and working hard. The past four games, I think, have been the best hockey we have played. Everyone is playing for eachother. You can see how bad we want to win."

Statbook

Every player on the Moose recorded at least one shot on goal

Parker Ford led the Moose with five shots on goal

Mason Shaw extended his point streak to three games (1G, 2A)

Isaak Phillips has two points (2A) in two games since returning to the Moose

Danny Zhilkin scored his eighth goal of the season

