DiVincentiis Shutout Lifts Moose at Laval

Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (19-14-3-0) secured their second consecutive win over the Laval Rocket (22-13-1-2), winning the season series with a 3-0 victory at Place Bell on Saturday. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 shootout win over the Rocket on Friday night.

For the third consecutive regulation period between these two sides, there were no goals to speak of in the first 20 minutes. Both clubs came close to breaking the deadlock, with Laval hitting a pair of posts, and Samuel Fagemo clanging the iron once for the Moose. Jacob Fowler was the busier of the two netminders in the first, making eight stops, while Domenic DiVincentiis turned aside five Rocket offerings.

In the second, the run of goalless periods reached five, as neither side could make good on their chances. Both goaltenders made some big saves, with DiVincentiis stopping 13 shots in the period, while Fowler made seven saves. Manitoba's penalty kill got a workout in the second, successfully killing off three opportunities. The Moose did not have a chance with the man-advantage through two periods.

The Moose found their legs in the third period. Brad Lambert broke the deadlock 11:26 into the frame, firing a shot through a bundle of traffic to beat Fowler. Nikita Chibrikov gave the Moose some breathing room less than 90 seconds later with a power play goal, sniping his second goal of the season past Fowler's blocker. With the Rocket net empty, Mason Shaw iced the game with his 10th goal of the season, sending the Moose home 3-0 winners.

Statbook

Dylan Anhorn has points in two straight games (1G, 1A)

Mason Shaw became the third Moose to score 10 goals

Walker Duehr's point streak reached five games (2G, 3A)

Kale Clague has assists in back-to-back games (2A)

Moose goaltenders stopped 61 of 62 Laval shots over two games

