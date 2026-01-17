Barracuda Topped by Tucson, 4-2

Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









San Jose Barracuda's Gabriel Carriere on game night

(San Jose Barracuda) San Jose Barracuda's Gabriel Carriere on game night(San Jose Barracuda)

Tucson, Ariz. - The San Jose Barracuda (20-12-1-2) fell to the Tucson Roadrunners (17-12-5-0), 4-2, on Friday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Tucson struck first at 5:18 of the opening period when Miko Matikka (3) scored on a Barracuda giveaway but San Jose responded on the power play. Kasper Halttunen (7) tied the game at 12:52, sneaking in a shot past Matthew Villalta to make it 1-1 after one.

The Barracuda grabbed their first lead early in the second period as Ethan Cardwell (7) finished a pass from Egor Afanasyev at 4:52. Tucson answered later in the frame, however, as Cameron Hebig (15) tipped in a shot at 14:49 to even the game at 2-2 heading into the third.

The Roadrunners took the lead for good at 3:24 of the final period when Austin Poganski (9) netted the eventual game-winning goal. San Jose pressed late, pulling the goaltender for an extra attacker, but Tucson sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Ben McCartney (14) with 1:30 remaining.

Gabriel Carriere made 21 saves on 24 shots for San Jose, while Villalta stopped 25 of 27 for Tucson. Huntington paced the Barracuda with two assists, and Cardwell recorded a goal and an assist.

The Barracuda continue their road trip on Saturday night in Tucson before returning to Tech CU Arena on Jan. 24 to host the Bakersfield Condors. For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

