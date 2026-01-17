New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Hartford Wolf Pack
Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Mackey, 29, has skated in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a) and 54 PIM. He has yet to make his season debut with the Rangers.
Over the course of three seasons in the Connecticut capital, Mackey has appeared in 142 games with the club, recording 42 points (10 g, 32 a). He has dressed in three games with the Rangers during that time.
The native of Tower Lakes, IL has appeared in 42 career NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames. He has recorded eleven career points (4 g, 7 a) in the NHL.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026
- Checkers Snag Point, Fall in OT to Bears - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Fall 5-1 to Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- McDonald Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Luke Cavallin from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Syracuse, Game 37 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Blank Canucks, 1-0 - San Diego Gulls
- The Canucks Fall, 1-0, to the San Diego Gulls - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Extend Win Streak to Five with 4-2 Victory over Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Topped by Tucson, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Strike Three Times in Second Period, Score 4-3 Victory over Penguins
- New York Rangers Recall D Connor Mackey Form Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 12