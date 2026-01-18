Early Hole Too Much to Overcome as Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack fell behind 3-0 in the opening period on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The early hole proved to be too much to overcome as the Wolf Pack fell 4-1 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Gabe Klassen picked up his third goal of the weekend 7:57 in, breaking the ice on the power play. Klassen worked into the right-wing circle and ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Callum Tung to make it 1-0.

The goal was Klassen's ninth of the season.

Tristan Broz extended the lead to 2-0 at 10:20. Broz took a pass from Rafael Harvey-Pinard, found space in between the circles, and snapped a shot by the glove of Tung for his 14 th goal of the season.

Harvey-Pinard then made it 3-0 at 15:53, finding a blocked shot in the right-wing circle. He used a defenseman to create a screen, which prevented Tung from seeing a shot that snuck by him.

The goal concluded a stretch of three goals in 7:56.

Trey Fix-Wolansky got the Wolf Pack on the board 1:27 into the second period. The veteran forward took a pretty pass from Brendan Brisson, went to the backhand, and beat Joel Blomqvist for his team-leading 12 th goal of the season to make it a 3-1 game.

The Wolf Pack pushed hard but couldn't get a second goal by Blomqvist before the Penguins found a response.

Finn Harding buried a backdoor pass from Aidan McDonough at 11:34, restoring the three-goal lead and making it 4-1. The goal was the first of Harding's AHL career.

Brett Berard struck the goal post on the power play late in the second period, then Connor Mackey found iron early in the third frame. Despite those looks, the Wolf Pack were unable to cut further into the deficit.

The Wolf Pack conclude their six-game season series against the Penguins with a record of 2-4-0-0.

The Wolf Pack conclude their five-game road trip Tuesday night when they battle the Hershey Bears. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

