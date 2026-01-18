Stars Lose Late Heartbreaker to Reign

Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Kole Lind versus Ontario Reign's Kenny Connors

(Texas Stars) Texas Stars' Kole Lind versus Ontario Reign's Kenny Connors(Texas Stars)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, lost to the Ontario Reign 4-3 Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, thanks to two Reign goals in the last 14 seconds of the game.

Texas opened the scoring when Sean Chisholm dumped the puck in from the crease for his first goal of the season 14:27 into the first period.

Harrison Scott doubled the Stars' lead just two minutes into the middle frame, flipping the puck up from his knees in the slot past goaltender Erik Portillo. Kenta Isogai scored from the faceoff circle at 9:08, his first goal in the AHL, to put the Reign on the board. Three minutes later Cole Guttman notched a power play goal to tie the game with eight minutes remaining in the period.

Texas regained the lead just 2:23 later, when Michael Karow sent the puck sailing past Portillo from the blue line. Cameron Hughes earned the primary assist, his second helper of the game and fifth in the last two games.

Ontario pulled Portillo with 1:30 left in regulation for an extra attacker, looking to tie the game. Cole Guttman managed to get the equalizer with 14 seconds left. In stunning fashion, Jared Wright centered a puck into the Stars crease from the corner that ricocheted off a Texas player and into the net with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Remi Porier stopped 24 of 28 in the loss, while Portillo gave up three goals on 20 shots in the win.

The Stars will be back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Sunday evening for a rematch against the Reign. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.