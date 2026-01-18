Ostman's Shutout, Nyman's Multi-Goal Effort Leads Firebirds to 4-0 Win over Gulls

Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena by the final score of 4-0. Victor Ostman stopped all 28 San Diego shots to pick up his second career shutout while Jani Nyman scored twice for the third straight game to help Coachella Valley to their fourth win in a row.

Jani Nyman opened the scoring in the first period, burying a shot on Tomas Suchanek after a feed from Logan Morrison sprung him in the offensive zone. Tyson Jugnauth earned the secondary assist on Nyman's sixth of the season at 15:45.

Nyman netted his second goal of the game 4:51 into the second period as he redirected a shot from the top of the right circle from Ian McKinnon. Ville Ottavainen set up the play to earn the helper on Nyman's goal for his third straight multi-goal performance. Jacob Melanson, in his first game back from the Seattle Kraken, skated into the offensive zone and got the puck to Ty Nelson. Nelson skated in and beat Suchanek to extend the Firebirds lead to 3-0.

Coachella Valley capped off the scoring at 3:31 of the third period. Tyson Jugnauth's wrist shot from the point found the back of the net just two seconds into a powerplay to put the Firebirds up 4-0. Oscar Fisker Molgaard won the faceoff leading to Jugnauth's fifth of the season.

Victor Ostman made 28 saves on 28 shots to pick up his eighth win of the season and his second career AHL shutout. Coachella Valley and San Diego each ended the game with 28 shots on goal. The Firebirds finished the game 1-for-4 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds improve their record to 20-12-4-0 on the season.

THREE STARS

3.) Tyson Jugnauth (CV) - Jugnauth recorded a goal and an assist in the victory, including the final goal of the game.

2.) Jani Nyman (CV) - Nyman scored twice for the third straight game and now has six goals over his last three games.

1.) Victor Ostman (CV) - Ostman stopped all 28 shots to record his second AHL shutout (first came on 3/30/25 @ CHI - 29 saves).

The Firebirds return home to face the Abbotsford Canucks tomorrow, Sunday, January 18th for Kids Night, presented by California Bank & Trust! Get to the game early as kids 12 and under get a FREE youth jersey (while supplies last!). Puck drop is set for 5pm PT.







