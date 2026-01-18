Miner Earns 33-Save Shutout in Eagles' 3-0 Blanking of Henderson

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 33 shots he faced to earn his first AHL shutout of the season, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-0 on Saturday. Rookie defenseman Saige Weintstein collected the first AHL goal of his career, while forwards Cooper Gay and Alex Barre-Boulet also found the back of the net.

The first period would see Colorado earn a pair of power plays, while the Silver Knights had one opportunity on the man-advantage. However, it would be the goaltenders who would carry the opening 20 minutes, and the two teams left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Eagles would open the scoring when Weinstein buried a one-timer from the slot, netting his first career AHL goal and giving Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 4:42 mark of the second period.

Henderson would go on to outshoot the Eagles 17-7 in the middle frame, but a flurry of saves from Miner would allow Colorado to carry a 1-0 advantage into the second intermission.

The Eagles would strike again when Gay collected a centering feed from Ivan Ivan before popping a shot over the shoulder of goalie Carl Lindbom, extending Colorado's lead to 2-0 at the 9:19 mark of the second period.

As time ticked down, the Silver Knights would pull Lindbom in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Barre-Boulet who would capitalize with an empty-netter, rounding out the 3-0 score with just 1:42 remaining in the contest.

Lindbom suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 33 shots, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Lindbom suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 33 shots, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.







