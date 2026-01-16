Eagles Promote Weiss to Assistant Coach

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has promoted Kim Weiss to Assistant Coach of the organization's American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. She joins Seattle Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell as the only women in the NHL or AHL to have an Assistant Coach title in a full-time role.

Weiss, 36, was hired as the Eagles video coach on August 7, 2024. The team finished with a share of the third-best record in the league last season and qualified for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, advancing to the Division Finals. The Eagles currently occupy first place in the Pacific Division this season by points percentage (.706) and enter tonight with a 22-8-1-3 record.

"Kim has done a great job since joining the Eagles coaching staff, and this is a well-earned promotion," said Avalanche Assistant General Manager and Eagles General Manager Kevin McDonald. "We're excited to see her continued contributions to the team's success in the future."

A native of Potomac, Md., Weiss was a guest coach for the Avalanche in 2023-24 and worked each of the last four Avalanche Development Camps in various capacities. Outside the Avs' organization, she most recently served as an Assistant Coach for the Trinity College Men's Hockey program in 2023-24 where the team finished as the NCAA DIII runner-up. Prior to coaching at her alma matter, Weiss' coaching career includes stints with the NAHL's Maryland Black Bears and AAA Washington Pride programs.

Weiss is a member of the National Hockey League Coaches Association Female Coaches Program and has been a featured speaker in the organization's mentorship program. She is involved with USA Hockey's player development camps in the summer as well as the Coaching Education Program. Kim is a USA Hockey Level 5 certified coach and graduated from Georgetown Visitation School in Washington, DC.

A former collegiate hockey player, Weiss played at Trinity College from 2007-11, serving as team captain as a junior and senior. She was a first-team All-American and NESCAC Player of the Year as a senior in 2010-11. As a junior, she helped guide the Bantams to an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in program history. Weiss was a four-time All-NESCAC honoree and remains the program's all-time leading scorer.







