Battle in 'Berta

Published on January 16, 2026

The Calgary Wranglers return home for a double-header series against the Bakersfield Condors on Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are looking to get back into the win column after dropping two close games against the Abbotsford Canucks, a 4-3 shootout loss on Jan. 10 followed by a 3-2 defeat on Jan. 11.

Calgary currently sits sixth in the Pacific Division with 39 points and a 15-14-7-2 record on the season.

A familiar face is returning to the Wranglers lineup, as Martin Pospisil joins the team on a conditioning loan after being placed on long-term injured reserve by the Calgary Flames.

"He's had a really good couple of days," head coach Brett Sutter shared following Wednesday's practice.

"He seems like he's feeling good, about his game and his health... we're looking forward to having him here."

Pospisil was part of the Wranglers' inaugural 2022-23 roster and also suited up during the 2023-24 season before earning a recall to the Flames.

The forward is no stranger to the AHL, having spent three seasons with the Stockton Heat prior to the franchise's relocation.

After suffering an upper-body injury during Flames preseason action in early October, Pospisil returned to practice this week.

"It feels great to be skating with the boys," said Pospisil.

"It wasn't an easy couple of months, but I'm happy I went through it and to be back out there."

The last meeting between these two teams came on Nov. 15, when Bakersfield earned a 5-2 victory.

Prior to that, the Wranglers held a 2-0 series lead, highlighted by a 4-3 overtime win on Nov. 1 and a 6-1 victory on Nov. 2.

The Other Side

The Condors enter the series third in the Pacific Division, fresh off a 3-0 win over the Ontario Reign on Jan. 11.

Bakersfield has won four of their last five games, building momentum heading into Calgary.

Leading the charge is Quinn Hutson, recently named an AHL All-Star for his team.

The rookie forward has recorded 38 points in 30 games, including 23 goals and 15 assists, making him a key offensive threat for the Condors.

Don't Miss the Action









