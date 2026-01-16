Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors, who are 6-0-1 in seven games and 9-2-2 in 13 games, roll into Calgary for the first of two against the Wranglers.

LOOKING BACK

A scoreless game with just over two minutes left in the third period turned in the Condors favor as Viljami Marjala scored on the power play before two empty-net tallies in a 3-0 shutout of the Ontario Reign on Sunday.

THE MAJIC MAN

Viljami Marjala moved into the top 20 in league scoring with two goals on Sunday. He has five points (3g-2a) in his last three games.

BUSY BUSY

January is the busiest month for the Condors with 14 games in 31 days. The team is 5-0-1, collecting 11 of a possible 12 points so far in 2026.

STAR SHINING

It was a big week for Condors leading scorer Quinn Hutson. A day after signing a two-year contract extension with the Oilers, the AHL's leading rookie scorer was named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic to be held in Rockford, February 10-11.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

With a win tonight, the Condors would secure their best first half of the season in their AHL era. Bakersfield is 19-10-6, 44pts (.629) and sits in third in the Pacific Division four points behind Colorado in second.

SAMMY SIZZLING

Since November 7, Josh Samanski is 14th in the league scoring race with 24 points (7g-17a) in 25 games and is +11. He is seventh in assists with 17. He will represent Team Germany at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

ROAD LIFE

The Condors have collected points in eight consecutive road games and carry a 6-0-2 streak into action tonight. Offensively, the team has scored 40 goals over those eight games (5 GF / game).

CAPTAIN CLIMBING

Seth Griffith is fifth in the AHL scoring race with 35 points on the campaign. He has 10 points (4g-6a) in his last eight games. Tonight is his 800th professional game (NHL / AHL).

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors have the second best offense in the AHL, averaging 3.60 goals per contest.

UNGAR STRIKE

Connor Ungar stopped all 25 he faced on Sunday for his first AHL shutout. He is 5-0-0 to start his AHL career with a 1.38 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage. He is expected to start tonight in his hometown.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play is third in the league at 25.2% after going 1/4 on Sunday. The unit is 30% on the road (21/70).

BERTA BOYS

In addition to the Calgary native between the pipes, James Hamblin, Luke Prokop, and Matt Tomkins, all from Edmonton, return to their home province tonight.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 18-0-5 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

CALGARY CLASH

The Condors are 1-1-1 in three against Calgary this season. The Wranglers are winless in four games (0-3-1) and have just two wins in their last 10 games. They are expected to get Martin Pospisil in the lineup this weekend on a long term conditioning loan from the Flames.

UP NEXT

The Condors are back in Calgary on Sunday at noon. Bakersfield returns home for a Weiner Wednesday on Wednesday, January 21 (click here for tickets) and Adult Jersey Giveaway on Friday, January 23.

CONDORS at WRANGLERS

PUCK DROP: 6:00 p.m. PT

Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, Alberta, Canada

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App. To listen: click here

