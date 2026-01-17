Kaliyev's Overtime Winner Lifts Senators Past Americans 5-4

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators defenceman Tomas Hamara vs. the Rochester Americans

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photography) Belleville Senators defenceman Tomas Hamara vs. the Rochester Americans(Belleville Senators, Credit: Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photography)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators returned home after a brief road trip to face the Rochester Americans for the second time in under seven days, earning a 5-4 overtime win.

An energetic first period for the Senators saw them score the opening goal with under a minute remaining. Sustained pressure and quick passing from Philippe Daoust and Jorian Donovan set up a screened Cam Crotty shot that beat Devon Levi short side for a 1-0 lead.

The second period saw Belleville keep up their momentum early in the frame. A quick transition through the neutral zone by Scott Harrington and a pass from Jamieson Rees sent Tyler Boucher in, where he went five-hole for his fourth to make it 2-0. Later, the Senators took advantage of a five-on-three power play. A collapsing Rochester penalty kill opened space for Stephen Halliday to tee up an Arthur Kaliyev one-timer, creating a rebound for Wyatt Bongiovanni's eleventh to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Americans did not go quietly into the third, striking twice within a minute. Rochester's leading goal scorer, Isak Rosen, buried the first off a point shot from Anton Wahlberg to cut the deficit to 3-1. Thirty-one seconds later, a Riley Fiddler-Schultz shot bounced off the pad of Hunter Shepard and onto the stick of Jagger Joshua, pulling the game within reach at 3-2.

The final period saw Belleville regain their two-goal advantage. A point-wrister from Jorian Donovan found the blade of Jan Jeník, who tipped it off the leg of Keean Washkurak and into the net to make it 4-2. Just past the halfway point, Rochester netted their third. A faceoff win by Anton Wahlberg back to Nikita Novikov led to a shot tipped in by Rosen for his second, making it 4-3. Rochester tied the game late as the man advantage expired, as Rosen's one-timer, set up by Zac Jones and Carson Meyers, completed the comeback and forced overtime.

In the bonus five minutes, Arthur Kaliyev was sprung alone on a pass from Stephen Halliday and scored his twenty-fifth of the season to secure the 5-4 victory.

Belleville will see the Americans next on February 4th for the first game of the month on the road at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

From here, the Senators will travel up to Ottawa for their annual game at the Canadian Tire Centre, welcoming in the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), the game gets going at 5:00 p.m. this Sunday.

Fast Facts:

#4 Cam Crotty scored his third goal of the season

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni scored the second goal

#10 Philippe Daoust had one assist

#14 Scott Harrington recorded an assist

#16 Tyler Boucher scored, and now has four points in his last four games

#19 Jamieson Rees notched an assist

#24 Jan Jenik has points in back-to-back games with an assist tonight

#27 Keean Washkurak scored his fourth

#30 Hunter Shepard saved 26 of 30 shots

#33 Lassi Thomson had an assist

#34 Stephen Halliday had two assists, extending his point streak to seven games

#43 Arthur Kaliyev had two points, with one being the game-winning goal

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.

