Syracuse Crunch to Host Wizarding Night January 24

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Wizarding Night as part of their Crunch-Con series on Saturday, Jan. 24 when the team hosts the Utica Comets.

As part of Wizarding Night at the Crunch, fans are encouraged to dress as characters from their favorite wizarding movie franchises. During a night full of magic, the Crunch will play wizarding movie clips on the scoreboard throughout the game. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take photos with wizarding props, including a Wanted Wizard poster, the golden trio and hats, get sorted into houses and take home their very own Hogwarts Express boarding pass. There will also be Harry Potter themed wordsearches, coloring pages and temporary tattoos in Memorial Hall.

During the game, fans can participate in a Horcrux Hunt. Seven pucks will be hidden around the arena for fans to find.

Tickets for Wizarding Night at the Crunch are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/wizard. Fans that purchase tickets will be entered into a drawing for a replica Lucius Malfoy walking stick with hidden wand from the Noble Collection. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 at Guest Services, cash only. A portion of the proceeds from Wizarding Night tickets will benefit Erin's Angels of CNY, nonprofit organization focused on fighting food insecurity in Central New York.

Fans can also attend Wizarding Night by purchasing a Crunch-Con package. A Crunch-Con package will grant entry into the game along with additional offers, discounts and more. Learn more about Crunch-Con at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchcon.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.







