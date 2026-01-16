New York Rangers Recall D Connor Mackey Form Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Mackey, 29, has skated in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a) and 54 PIM. He has yet to make his season debut with the Rangers.

Over the course of three seasons in the Connecticut capital, Mackey has appeared in 142 games with the club, recording 42 points (10 g, 32 a). He has dressed in three games with the Rangers during that time.

The native of Tower Lakes, IL has appeared in 42 career NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames. He has recorded eleven career points (4 g, 7 a) in the NHL.

