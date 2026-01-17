Penguins Falter in 4-3 Loss to Wolf Pack

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped a 4-3 decision to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (24-11-1-2) had a feverish, last-minute comeback bid fall short. Hartford's three-goal outburst in the second period provided enough cushion for the visitors to sneak away with the win in the first of two back-to-back meetings between the Penguins and Wolf Pack

Gabe Klassen opened the scoring at 3:49 of the first period. After forechecking pressure by Atley Calvert forced the Wolf Pack to fumble the puck in their zone, Tristan Broz found Klassen on the back door for the night's initial tally.

However, Hartford responded three minutes later with a power-play goal by Jaroslav Chmelaø.

Klassen scored again in the second period, reestablishing the Penguins' lead. Klassen gathered a rebound off the pads of Hartford goalie Dylan Garand and wired it to the back of the net at 11:41 of the middle frame. But once again, the Wolf Pack answered swiftly. Sixteen seconds later, Brett Berard tied the game, 2-2.

Kalle Väisänen tipped in a point shot at 14:26 of the second period, giving Hartford its first lead of the night. That lead extended to 4-2 when Justin Dowling cleaned up a rebound in the last minute before the second intermission.

The Penguins pressured Hartford throughout the final period, leading to another turnover that led directly to a goal. This time, Aaron Huglen snatched the puck away from a Wolf Pack defender, then tucked a pass behind his back directly to Aidan McDonough. McDonough wasted no time depositing the puck behind Garand and brought Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton within one with 10:22 remaining in regulation.

The Penguins pulled their goalie for an extra attacker and threw several shots towards the net to no avail. Garand ultimately finished with 21 saves, snapping Hartford's seven-game losing streak when playing on the Penguins' home ice.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goalie Sergei Murashov posted 28 saves in the loss.

The Penguins will take on the Wolf Pack again tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 17. The rematch starts at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.